ICB Crypto Services, in an Exclusive Network with MICB, Is Reshaping the Healthcare Space by Introducing the Use of Blockchain

Blockchain will make the overall process streamlined, transparent and secure

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – October 31, 2022) – ICB Crypto Services, in an exclusive network with MICB, is pivotal in redefining the healthcare space by introducing Blockchain technology. Blockchain will help streamline complex processes, enhance data security, and improve the overall quality of service.

The company has taken the lead in establishing a framework for blockchain-based medical services which boasts data security, privacy, and interoperability. The patient data will be owned by the patient, not by medical organizations.

“Blockchain technology can improve health care by putting the patient at the center of the health care ecosystem. By making electronic medical records more efficient, disintermediated, and secure, Blockchain can create a new model for health information exchanges (HIE),” said Mike Verdish at ICB Crypto Services.

The new technology can be exciting for medical companies striving to make their processes and systems more efficient and robust. ICB also offers to sponsor projects with viable ideas and assist companies in running them on the Blockchain platform.

“One of the most impressive features of Blockchain is data modelling and governance deployed in healthcare applications. It enables multiple stakeholders to benefit from healthcare applications, and it can assist in seamless data sharing between hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, pharmacy corporations, and clinicians,” Mike added.

Other industries are embracing blockchain to strengthen data protection, accuracy, compliance, and process efficiency; the healthcare space has been a slow adapter. However, pharmaceutical companies are slowly realizing Blockchain’s potential in data management, clinical trials, and supply chain management and are more forthcoming.

For more information, visit https://icbcrypto.services.

