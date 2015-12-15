iMatrix Systems New NEO Sensors Aid Monitoring of Restaurant Refrigeration and Freezer Operations to Eliminate Food Waste

New Sensors work through Mesh Network and Applications for Alerts to Temperature Fluctuations to Improve Kitchen Operations

LAKE TAHOE, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$IIoT #IIoT—iMatrix Systems, an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology company, today announced new products developed to assist restaurants in maintaining food safety and reduce the possibility of food waste. New iMatrix NEO Model environmental sensors and applications were designed to monitor temperature levels in commercial refrigeration and freezer systems used by restaurants that will alert owners and managers of system failures that result in rising temperatures that cause food to spoil. These devices even alert kitchen staff if a refrigerator or freezer door is open for longer than normal. These new iMatrix products make it easier for restaurateurs to maintain compliance and reduce costs on food waste.





“The NEO model sensors by iMatrix are specifically designed to detect temperature and humidity, and submit the data to the iMatrix cloud system in real time,” said Greg Phillips, CEO, iMatrix Systems. “These innovations not only improve the safety of consumers, but also allow restaurant and deli businesses to run more efficiently and increase profits.”

The new NEO model sensors work through a mesh network, allowing quick, seamless integration into existing systems. The sensors act as standalone devices, but they also work as part of a larger system that operates with the goal of improving standard operating procedures within the industry. Having seen waste and inefficiency as a major problem for food service providers, iMatrix developed a solution to fit these businesses, from a small café to large food service providers like cafeterias or banquet halls.

The number of sensors recommended depends on the size of the operation, and the cold storage units that need to be monitored. iMatrix recommends a sensor for each cold storage unit, to better allow business owners to monitor and maintain their units and temperature sensitive food products. With end-to-end transparency, restaurant owners gain assurances food is kept at proper temperatures before cooking resulting in greater food safety, reduced food waste, and better record keeping for compliance audits.

About iMatrix Systems

iMatrix Systems is an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions provider founded in 2018 and emerged from stealth in 2021. The company’s cloud platform and dedicated sensors apply to markets in healthcare, residential and commercial buildings, restaurants and hospitality, critical infrastructure, hydroponics, soil monitoring, and management. The company offers ideal solutions for the Cold Chain markets.

The company, based in Lake Tahoe, NV, has offices around the country. For more information, go to https://imatrixsys.com/.

