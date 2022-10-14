Improved comfort for E-Bike Commuters In Fountain Valley Announced By E-Lux

Comfort first e-bike manufacturer E-Lux Electric Bikes announced its range of California designed e-bikes at its Fountain Valley based showroom.

Fountain Valley, California–(Newsfile Corp. – October 12, 2022) – As e-biking grows in popularity across the US, E-Lux Electric Bikes announces a new range of commuter e-bikes. Providing riders with comfort, style, and safety.

The recently announced luxury electric bike range includes ultra-comfortable cruiser, commuter, fat tire, and folding models. GT upgrades are also available.

The announcement coincides with a recent National Geographic Report which shows that major US states have been increasing their e-biking infrastructure over recent years. Bike ridership spiked during the pandemic and has continued to increase as American cities become more cyclist friendly.

With both throttle and pedal assist features on all models, the company’s new e-biking line caters to commuters, casual riders, explorers, people looking to get into riding, and those who want to ride more frequently and transverse longer distances. In addition, e-bikes provide more power and require less peddling effort for people who can’t ride conventional bikes anymore.

Highlights from the newly announced line include the E-Lux Malibu Stepthru GT featuring the company’s notable ultra-comfortable upright riding position. This model comes with a full-powered 750-watt Japanese-designed Dapu motor and a long-lasting 21ah Samsung battery. The bike can cover a 60-mile range off 1 charge and provides an eco-mode option for even longer range. 3 power levels enable riders to easily control acceleration while integrated headlights, taillights, and active rear brake lights increase safe riding.

Other recently announced electric bikes include the Sierra GT. A folding bike suitable for rough and off-road terrain as well as the street. Achieving the “Best Premium Folding Fat Tire Bike” award by Electric Bike Review; the Sierra GT is an upgrade from the standard model Sierra. Features Bafang Mag Wheels. A Bafang 750-watt (950 peak) motor, Tektro Auriga E-Comp hydraulic brakes, and more. The folding bike is easy to transport and store. An NCX suspension seat post and Serfas Gel Seat valued at $179 have been added recently as a free upgrade for an ultra-comfortable ride.

With the announcement, the company continues to provide a wide range luxury e-bikes direct to consumers online, through its Fountain Valley showroom, and through its dealers across America.

