In 2022, TARU Group Announces More Than $500 Million in Revenue For the First Time

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – October 19, 2022) – TARU Group (GIO), a well-funded and independent Family Office specializing in investments with exit potential in Singapore and the UAE, reports today that the company has reached a new record for annual revenue in 2022 with more than $500 million.

Over the past five years, TARU Group has generated an average of 29.54% growth per year.

Thus, in 2022, the company will manage more than $500 million for the first time in its history.

TARU Group carefully manages and provides funding for select asset categories, primarily in the healthcare, medical high-tech, green energy, robotics, cybersecurity, cryptocurrency, and Metaverse sectors.

As high-tech investors, TARU Group investments are guided by the careful consideration of early entries with forward-thinking companies and optimal exit points, rather than being constrained by time limits.

TARU Group is a specialist in bringing together innovative patents in cardiac surgery, with a further focus on robotics technology, and expertise in Blockchain.

The company’s diversified investment portfolio aims to empower innovative game-changers to become global market leaders. TARU is dedicated to facing modern problems, developing advanced solutions, and optimizing existing applications and devices to meet these demands.

Currently, there are 1,082 patents in the TARU Group portfolio that are undergoing testing. For the rest of 2022, TARU Group is working on three major developments:

To become the first healthcare investment fund in the UAE Expansion into real estate in Pakistan A joint venture with the Global Military Division

With each of these ventures, TARU aims to continue adding to their portfolio and experiencing a steady growth over the coming year.

