Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. looks to develop markets in 2023 for its XStorra-II regenerative green hydrogen mobile microgrid

WINDSOR, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Electricity–Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. announces its pursuit of new markets for its XStorra-II® green hydrogen regenerative fuel cell mobile microgrid in 2023.





The system development was originally funded by the US Navy from 2008 to 2012 for deployed marine expeditionary forces on foreign shores. As the world looks to accelerate global decarbonization, the system will see an increasing range of potential uses, including emergency power deployment and a wide variety of remote, off-grid applications supporting the emerging hydrogen economy.

“Infinity is receiving considerable interest from domestic and global sources regarding the use of this system as a renewable, self-contained microgrid fore emergency management applications,” said Rick Mullins, Infinity’s director of business development.

The system employs a solar panel array that provides electricity generation during daylight hours, as well as powering electrolysis of water to create and store green hydrogen. The hydrogen then powers a fuel cell to generate electricity at night or during cloudy daylight conditions.

“We believe the rugged, mobile XStorra-II, with its ability to generate and store green hydrogen directly at pressure, is a fundamental advance in deployable energy storage and use.” said William F. Smith, Infinity CEO and founder, “Clearly the time has come to expand its usage to a wide range of applications.”

Founded in 2002, Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. is a market leader in the design and manufacture of air-independent, zero-gravity electrochemical systems including fuel cell systems for space and underwater applications. Infinity is also developing electrolysis technologies that can generate hydrogen and oxygen directly at 2000 psi and above.

