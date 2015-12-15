Penang, Malaysia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 4, 2022) – Duesenberg Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: DUSYF) (the “Company” or “Duesenberg”), an OTCQB-listed issuer, announced today that on September 9, 2022, the Company had notified Brightcliff Ltd of infringements of the Duesenberg Trademark by E-Cite Motors Group.

The latter has no legal rights to use the trademark Duesenberg, the Duesenberg emblem, Duesey trademark or any production rights to produce any Duesenberg vehicles. Trademark counsel for Brightcliff has issued a Cease and Desist notice to E-Cite Motors Group with demands to cease using all forms of the Duesenberg mark, financial claims for infringement damages, and a demand to remove all articles displaying Duesenberg’s trademark on its website and other media with immediate effect.

Duesenberg Technologies Inc. is also seeking, with its trademark counsel, defamatory actions on the articles from E-Cite Motors Group.

Along with Brightcliff Ltd, the Company is closely monitoring this matter.

About Duesenberg Technologies Inc.

Duesenberg Technologies Inc. was established out of the collective ambition of investors experienced in the online business and marketing. Duesenberg Technologies’ goal is to be climate neutral across its full value chain, in line with the goals set by the Paris Agreement. The Company is committed to energy resiliency through Development in Energy Transition Goal with added environmentally friendly technologies to its business strategy. This strategy identifies an immediate and urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to help mitigate the effects of climate change, reduce energy use, and improve air quality. The Company is posed to play a vital role in supporting all three of these objectives by reducing the environmental impact through manufacturing a new type of luxury electric vehicles.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Lim, Hun Beng (Joe), President

CONTACT INFORMATION

Duesenberg Technologies Inc.

+1-236-304-0299

[email protected]

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain “forward‐looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Some of the statements contained or incorporated by reference in this business overview are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions of our management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are sometimes identified by language such as “believe,” “may,” “could,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “appear,” “future,” “likely,” “probably,” “suggest,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions and may also include references to plans, strategies, objectives, and anticipated future performance as well as other statements that are not strictly historical in nature. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. They reflect opinions, assumptions, and estimates only of Duesenberg Technology’s management, reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievement of Duesenberg Technology to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Duesenberg Technology undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in this business overview, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, or otherwise that may arise on or after the date of any such statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139501