Iron Bow Technologies Wins DISA’s $743 Million 4th Estate Cisco Software Enterprise Agreement

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DISA—Iron Bow Technologies, the leading technology solutions provider to government, commercial, and healthcare markets, today announced that the Defense Information System Agency (DISA)’s Joint Enterprise License Agreements Program Management Office awarded the 4th Estate Cisco Software Enterprise Agreement to Iron Bow for a period of performance from June 21, 2022 to June 20, 2027 with a $743 million ceiling.

The contract covers agencies within the Department of Defense (DOD) outside of military services and the intelligence community, referred to as the Fourth Estate. The effort aims to reduce cyber-attack surface and operating costs while improving support services for end users.

The 4th Estate Cisco Software Enterprise Agreement consists of three areas of support:

Global Enterprise Modernization Software and Support (GEMSS): Cisco Smart Net Total Care and Software Support Services, Service Provider Network Architecture, and Cisco software subscription products.

Software subscriptions that support email defense capability, voice and conference, security, and data center bundles.

Cisco engineering services outside of the GEMSS package, including designing, implementing, delivering, and supporting Cisco technologies critical to 4th Estate environments.

“For over 30 years, Iron Bow has provided solutions supporting the DoD’s challenging operational requirements with scale to meet the modernization goals of tomorrow,” said Rene LaVigne, President and Chief Executive Officer of Iron Bow. “We’re thrilled to be working with our strategic partners at Cisco to deliver innovative technologies and services to DISA and other agencies of the 4th Estate so they can fortify their cyber posture and ensure they have everything users need to support the warfighter.”

