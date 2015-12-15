Jumio Wins Double Gold in the 10th Annual 2022 CEO World Awards®

Recognition further substantiates Jumio’s eminence in the cybersecurity and digital identity space

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jumio, the leading provider of orchestrated end-to-end identity proofing, eKYC and AML solutions, today announced that it was named a gold winner for “Company of the Year: Cyber Security Products” and “Company of the Year: Technology (All)” in the 10th annual 2022 CEO World Awards. This annual awards program recognizes individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence.





Jumio was honored for its KYX Platform, a unified identity verification, eKYC and AML platform that enables leading organizations to accurately establish, maintain and reassert customer trust from account opening to ongoing monitoring. The Jumio KYX Platform combines the power of AI, biometrics, machine learning, liveness detection and automation to help organizations fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance mandates.

“Establishing trust online has never been more critical and challenging for enterprises as face-to-face verification is no longer feasible. Organizations have been heavily relying on Jumio’s KYX Platform to remotely verify users and defend their operations from fraudulent transactions,” said Jumio CEO Robert Prigge. “This recognition further validates our mission to make the internet a safer place by providing a secure, comprehensive solution that helps enterprises confirm user identity, prevent fraud and safely onboard customers.”

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio’s mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through a unified, end-to-end identity verification, eKYC and AML platform. The Jumio platform offers a range of identity proofing and AML services to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust from account opening to ongoing transaction monitoring.

Leveraging advanced technology including AI, biometrics, machine learning, liveness detection and automation, Jumio helps organizations fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR. Jumio has carried out more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit jumio.com.

