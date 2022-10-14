JZZ Technologies, Inc. Receives Increased Assessment of Its Database Asset Value of Over $35 Million

JZZ Technologies, Inc.’s digital marketing division has received an updated third-party assessment of its proprietary database that values the asset at over $35 million based on available industry data

Anderson, South Carolina–(Newsfile Corp. – October 20, 2022) – JZZ Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: JZZI) (“JZZ” or the “Company”), a diversified company focused on digital media, biotechnology acquisitions related to human life extension longevity and active lifestyle real estate development has received an independent assessment of its proprietary marketing database indicating that the total record set has an asset value of over $35 million.

The updated valuation of its aggregate database includes all of the records that have recently been added to the Company’s proprietary records. The cumulative total now accounts for over 100 million records that are held by JZZ Technologies, Inc. These include the following groups that can be selected according to their respective verticals:

35 million+ U.S. seniors (individual age 55 or older)

1.2 million U.S. physicians (by practice or specialty)

500,000 U.S. Veterans (verified according to service)

28 million healthcare product consumers

37 million pharmacy product subscribers

21 million business professionals and owners

It is important to note that this is an unaudited assessment by an independent industry expert based on a pricing model that uses comparable commercial databases available for marketing to similar or identical target audiences.

The digital marketing division of JZZ is working directly with its digital direct marketing contractor Bushido Commerce to increase its marketing capacity and maximize the value of its various data sets. Leveraging Bushido Commerce’s experience and respected history in the industry, JZZ has been able to attract high-profile marketers. These include one of the leading internet service providers that is using the Company’s database in a User Acquisition program, among others.

“We are beginning to realize the value of our digital asset portfolio and its potential impact on our revenue”, says Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZ Technologies, Inc. “Using our proprietary database, we can offer real value for advertisers and partnership opportunities. The base value of our digital data asset has increased considerably since we received an initial assessment last year. That is a direct reflection of our efforts to grow our value on a mass scale.”

The Company expects to add substantially to its marketing database over the next year and position itself as one of the leading providers of digital direct marketing. Management also expects that the data may be part of an audited valuation used for SEC reporting purposes in the near future.

About JZZ Technologies, Inc .

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a diversified company engaged in several business sectors. Its Active Lifestyle Digital media business includes online media and apps (www.activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, and digital marketing, targeted to active adults 55+. Its strategic biotechnology and bioscience related to Human Life Extension seeks opportunities in quality of life businesses that support the aging population, and its Active Lifestyle Real Estate Development division is engaged in acquiring, managing, and operating commercial and residential real estate and housing development projects. For more information, please visit www.jzztechnologies.com.

