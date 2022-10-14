Kami Vision Rolls Out ‘Kami Home Smart Detect’ to Distinguish Between Humans, Vehicles and Animals

AI-Based Home Security Solution Now Lets Users Customize Detection Settings to Reduce Unnecessary Alerts

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kami Vision, the computer vision company that provides artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and cameras to enterprises, SMBs and consumers, announces the release of Smart Detect now available on nearly all Kami Home security products. The new Smart Detect AI models provide homeowners with greater control over their home security systems to monitor their indoor and outdoor premises in the way that best suits their lifestyle, needs and preferences.





“Our new Smart Detect AI models go far beyond the industry standard of motion detection,” said Yamin Durrani, CEO of Kami Vision. “Users can now receive only the alerts that really matter – someone visiting their home, a pet doing something funny or in need of help – rather than the potential distraction of alerts due to bugs flying in front of the camera or sprinkler heads watering the lawn.”

Available in any Kami Home smart security camera, the Smart Detect AI models accurately identify the characteristics of any person, vehicle or animal. Users choose which categories they want to be alerted about and receive detailed identifying information in their Kami Home mobile application. By distinguishing between people, vehicles and animals, users can customize and prioritize the alerts they want to receive and significantly reduce false alarms.

“The new Smart Detect features underscore our mission to develop AI solutions that improve security, safety and peace of mind for people and businesses around the world,” added Durrani.

The average US smartphone user receives 46 app push notifications per day.But the human brain has limited attention span capabilities. In fact, the average human attention span has dropped from 12 seconds to eight seconds indicating that we are overwhelmed, short on time and only have mind space for the things that really matter. Kami Home Smart Detect was created with this in mind – every notification must be meaningful and insightful, for the purpose of improved safety.

Pricing & Availability

Thanks to Kami Vision’s edge AI and cloud AI capabilities, Smart Detect is available on all Kami Home devices, new and old. To unlock the feature, subscribe to Kami Cloud on the Kami Home mobile app for as low as $4.99 per month.

About Kami Vision

Kami Vision is an artificial intelligence (AI) services company focused on security and safety solutions that improve the quality of life for people around the world. Kami’s open AI platform enables easy implementation and scaling of affordable, highly accurate edge AI software solutions for a range of use cases and industries. Kami Vision’s solutions include KamiCare, a fall management solution for memory care and senior living communities and the Kami IoT solution for resellers of camera-based smart home products. Kami Vision software powers 15 million devices, serving 6 million active users in 120 countries and holds over 100 patents. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in San Jose, California, USA with offices in Shanghai, China, Bangalore, India and the Philippines. It has grown by 350% since launch and raised $10M from East West Bank. For more information, visit www.kamivision.com and follow on LinkedIn.

