Kane Biotech to Present at Symposium on Advanced Wound Care Fall Forum

Company presenting technologies for improving patient outcomes in wound care

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE OTCQB:KNBIF) (the “Company” or “Kane Biotech”) today announces that the Company will be presenting at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall forum.

The conference will take place on October 13-16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada and is intended to connect the entire wound care team fostering inclusivity, innovation and interdisciplinary collaboration. During this conference, Kane Biotech will present along with other important voices in the Biotech and Wound Care sectors.

“I’m excited that Kane Biotech is presenting its technologies to the wound care community and believe they will be well-received and embraced by practitioners as the premium standard for wound care products. Wound healing is significantly impacted by biofilm formation, and our DispersinB® Hydrogel and coactiv+® Antimicrobial Hydrogel have shown great potential to promote wound healing,” stated Dr. Gregory Schultz, Chief Scientific Officer of Kane Biotech.

About SAWC

The Symposium on Advanced Wound Care Fall meeting (SAWC Fall) serves as a forum to connect the entire wound care team—physicians, nurses, physical therapists, researchers, scientists, podiatrists, and dietitians—with the foremost experts in wound care to improve patient outcomes through education.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (74 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company’s own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB®, Aledex™, bluestem™, bluestem®, silkstem™, goldstem™, coactiv+™, coactiv+®, DermaKB™ and DermaKB Biofilm™ are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “KNE” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF”.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

