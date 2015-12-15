KBRA Releases Equipment Loan & Lease Indices for September 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases its Equipment Loan & Lease indices for September 2022, providing monthly credit trends across securitized loan and lease pools.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Brian Ford, CFA, Managing Director

Structured Finance Research

+1 (646) 731-2329

[email protected]

Joanne DeSimone, Senior Director

ABS Commercial

+1 (646) 731-2306

[email protected]

Brajean Ramos, Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Research

+1 (646) 731-2417

[email protected]

Business Development Contact

Ted Burbage, Managing Director

+1 (646) 731-3325

[email protected]

