Keystone (KEG) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

As a blockchain based e-commerce platform for global users, Keystone Project was created with innovative technology and all-round experience that connects manufacturing, distribution, and e-commerce consumption. Its native token Keystone (KEG) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on October 20, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Keystone Project

Traditional e-commerce giants have created an unfair market environment by using their monopoly position, and users are suffering various damages as they have no choice but to rely on information from suppliers. In a global distribution market worth $5.2 trillion where only irrational systems operate, Keystone E-Commerce Group aims to create a new balance with its blockchain based global e-commerce platform.

Keystone Project is an end-to-end global e-commerce project that connects manufacturing, distribution, and e-commerce consumption. As a core project of Keystone E-Commerce Group, it operates and manages all routes from manufacturing to consumption by each affiliate, and is building various global logistics systems, starting with the KEG Shopping Mall in the retail sector.

The project perfectly meets the expectations for data security of large distributors and logistics companies with its own blockchain technology, and has implemented a token reward system that all users can trust. In addition, it has built a transparent platform ecosystem by applying Smart Contracts to the overall purchasing and sales activities, advertising and reward systems within the KEG Shopping Mall.

By developing and operating its own retail KEG Shopping Mall, Keystone Project provides a variety of products at the best prices. With the utilization of KEG reward, KEG Shopping Mall will maximize customer experience and gain global competitiveness by reducing unnecessary costs dramatically incurred through manufacturers, distributors, sellers and consumers.

Keystone Project reduces logistics costs through a joint system and support global cross-border e-commerce by its own logistics facilities. It also provides optimized product information to consumers, with a number of experts performing UX and VOC management near-perfect. Furthermore, it connects directly with retailers and brands around the world, and has already signed contracts with a number of global brand, securing competitiveness by expanding partnerships with global brands.

With a team consisting of experts from e-commerce companies around the world and experts from global logistics companies, Keystone Project is building a global cross-border ecosystem that enables integrated management from product manufacturing to the customer. It aims to inspire both technological and conceptual innovation in the global e-commerce market as the first step.

About KEG Token

Keystone (KEG) is the native token of the Keystone E-Commerce Group ecosystem. Users can acquire KEG through various activities within the platform, such as viewing advertisements, reviewing purchases, earning purchase mileage, participating in events, etc., and can use them in all services of the Keystone Project.

Based on BEP-20, KEG has a total supply of 500 million (i.e. 500,000,000) tokens, of which 5% is provided for token sale, 10% is provided for donation, 5% will be used for marketing, 2.5% will be used for R&D, 5% is allocated to the team, 2.5% is allocated to partners, 30% is reserved, and the remaining 40% is allocated for building the ecosystem.

The KEG token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on October 20, 2022, investors who are interested in the Keystone E-Commerce Group investment can easily buy and sell KEG token on LBank Exchange right now.

