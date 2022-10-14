Larimar Therapeutics Announces Oral and Poster Presentations at the Upcoming International Congress for Ataxia Research

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (“Larimar”) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that data from the Company’s Phase 1 clinical program evaluating CTI-1601 as a potential treatment for Friedreich’s ataxia will be featured in three presentations at the upcoming International Congress for Ataxia Research. The conference will take place November 1 – 4, 2022, in Dallas, Texas.

Details on the presentations are shown below.

Title: Safety and Pharmacokinetics of Single and 13 Day Multiple-Dose Administration of CTI-1601, a Frataxin Replacement Therapy for Friedreich’s Ataxia Presentation Format: Oral Presenting Author: Nancy M. Ruiz, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Larimar Therapeutics Presentation Date and Time: November 3, 2022, at 4:00 PM CT

Title: Tissue Frataxin Increases After Administration of CTI-1601, a Frataxin Replacement Therapy in Development for the Treatment of Friedreich’s Ataxia Presentation Format: Poster Presenting Author: David Bettoun, PhD, Vice President of Discovery and Non-clinical R&D, Larimar Therapeutics Poster Session Date and Time: 12:00 -1:00 PM CT on November 2 and 3, 2022

Title: Identification of Differentially Expressed Genes in Friedreich’s Ataxia Patients Presentation Format: Poster Presenting Author: Matthew Baile, PhD, Senior Research Investigator, Larimar Therapeutics Poster Session Date and Time: 12:00 -1:00 PM CT on November 2 and 3, 2022

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LRMR), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. Larimar’s lead compound, CTI-1601, is being developed as a potential treatment for Friedreich’s ataxia. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds. For more information, please visit: https://larimartx.com.

