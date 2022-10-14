Larimar Therapeutics Announces Oral and Poster Presentations at the Upcoming International Congress for Ataxia Research

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (“Larimar”) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that data from the Company’s Phase 1 clinical program evaluating CTI-1601 as a potential treatment for Friedreich’s ataxia will be featured in three presentations at the upcoming International Congress for Ataxia Research. The conference will take place November 1 – 4, 2022, in Dallas, Texas.

Details on the presentations are shown below.

Title:   Safety and Pharmacokinetics of Single and 13 Day Multiple-Dose Administration of CTI-1601, a Frataxin Replacement Therapy for Friedreich’s Ataxia
Presentation Format:   Oral
Presenting Author:   Nancy M. Ruiz, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Larimar Therapeutics
Presentation Date and Time:   November 3, 2022, at 4:00 PM CT

Title:   Tissue Frataxin Increases After Administration of CTI-1601, a Frataxin Replacement Therapy in Development for the Treatment of Friedreich’s Ataxia
Presentation Format:   Poster
Presenting Author:   David Bettoun, PhD, Vice President of Discovery and Non-clinical R&D, Larimar Therapeutics
Poster Session Date and Time:   12:00 -1:00 PM CT on November 2 and 3, 2022

Title:   Identification of Differentially Expressed Genes in Friedreich’s Ataxia Patients
Presentation Format:   Poster
Presenting Author:   Matthew Baile, PhD, Senior Research Investigator, Larimar Therapeutics
Poster Session Date and Time:   12:00 -1:00 PM CT on November 2 and 3, 2022

About Larimar Therapeutics
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LRMR), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. Larimar’s lead compound, CTI-1601, is being developed as a potential treatment for Friedreich’s ataxia. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds. For more information, please visit: https://larimartx.com.

Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
[email protected]
(212) 915-2569

Company Contact:
Michael Celano
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
(484) 414-2715

Related Stories

SAVE THE DATE: Eagle Pharmaceuticals to Host Investor Day on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel

Aligos Therapeutics to Announce Third Quarter Results November 2, 2022

Covis Pharma Reports on FDA Advisory Committee Hearing for Makena®

Darcase Expands Their Collection with the Introduction of the All-Inclusive Beauty and Jewelry Travel Case

In 2022, TARU Group Announces More Than $500 Million in Revenue For the First Time

American Chamber of Commerce Extends Partnership to Kosovo’s PM

You may have missed

SAVE THE DATE: Eagle Pharmaceuticals to Host Investor Day on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel

Aligos Therapeutics to Announce Third Quarter Results November 2, 2022

Larimar Therapeutics Announces Oral and Poster Presentations at the Upcoming International Congress for Ataxia Research

Covis Pharma Reports on FDA Advisory Committee Hearing for Makena®

Darcase Expands Their Collection with the Introduction of the All-Inclusive Beauty and Jewelry Travel Case

error: Content is protected !!