LBank Exchange Will List HALO COIN (HALO) on October 31, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – October 30, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list HALO COIN (HALO) on October 31, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the HALO/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on October 31, 2022.

HALO COIN Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/142368_cbf8ba8e6474fb95_001full.jpg

As a multiplayer NFT game, HALO enables players to immerse themselves into a PvP and PvE experience like no other through diverse and intense game modes with fast-paced combat while gaining rewards. Its native token HALO COIN (HALO) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on October 31, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing HALO

HALO is a real-time multiplayer PVP arena NFT game developed in Unreal Engine and on the BSC network. Players engage in fierce multi-realm battles in an expansive Sci-Fi futuristic game world where the best players are in constant battle for resources, territories, and world domination.

HALO’s NFTs can enable gamers to truly own in game items and transfer their collectibles from one game to the other. In addition, every player will have the unique opportunity to protect their realm and gain rewards in the process. Only the strongest will crown the leader boards. HALO is currently under development for PC, iOS and Android with cross-platform multiplayer.

As an amalgam between a traditional PVP gaming experience and some of the best features of the blockchain world, such as in-game platform decentralized governance elements (DAO/DAC), NFTs, and some DeFi characteristics, HALO allows all participants to win prizes and stake them in a decentralized blockchain environment.

Using additional incentives and rewards with staking mechanics for both token holders and players, HALO provides a thrilling and engaging PVP game play experience through diverse and intense game modes with fast-paced combat and short match duration that keeps the adrenaline high, and the fun guaranteed.

HALO ecosystem consists of metaverse game, exchange and decentralized launchpad that allows users to launch their token and create their initial token sale with staking benefits to their holders and they don’t require any coding knowledge for it. A unique and safe token swap DEX is under development and a crypto wallet and its own blockchain network with zero transaction fees is under HALO’s development pipeline as well.

Eventually a DAO governance model will also be integrated to allow gamers to propose and participate in in-game competitions, new game modes, extra rewards and to feel making an impact over the decentralized game progress.

About HALO Token

The HALO COIN (HALO) token is the core utility token of the HALO game platform and ecosystem at large. It will be a strictly utility token with in-game, staking for stability and reward, elements of yield farming, game platform governance voting and internal medium of exchange use cases.

In order to facilitate a future and sustainable DAO design, 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000) HALO fixed supply tokens are created to eventually achieve an effective game platform decentralized governance model, fully built on the BSC network.

The HALO token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on October 31, 2022, investors who are interested in the HALO COIN investment can easily buy and sell HALO token on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about HALO Token:

Official Website: https://www.halocoins.com

Telegram: https://t.me/halocoin

Twitter: https://twitter.com/halocoins

Instagram: https://instagram.com/halocoins

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142368