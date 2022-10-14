LBank Exchange Will List ONDA Token (ONDA) on October 21, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – October 20, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list ONDA Token (ONDA) on October 21, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ONDA/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 5:00 UTC on October 21, 2022.

As a decentralized game ecosystem platform, ONDA GamePad provides full package-type blockchain solutions that include financial, consulting, and technical supports to help game companies enter the blockchain ecosystem, and enables prospective players and developers to cooperate and grow through reasonable contracts between supporters and developers. Its native token ONDA Token (ONDA) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 5:00 UTC on October 21, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing ONDA GamePad

ONDA GamePad is a platform where game operators can use blockchain technology to expand their profit structure or improve the efficiency of game systems, and to provide and optimize various processes for user acquisition. It helps game companies enter the blockchain ecosystem by providing full package-type blockchain solutions that include financial, consulting, and technical supports.

Blockchain game-based tokens can be issued through ONDA GamePad Farm, and users can upload programs to acquire tokens in various forms. Token issuers utilize tools that can customize various strategies, from crowdfunding to NFT whitelist registration, through consideration for both users and game developers who want to acquire tokens in advance. GamePad Farm is a program that enriches the content of the ecosystem. Furthermore, users who play games or trade NFTs can acquire ONDA Karma, which promotes participation in the gamepad farm, improving the quality of content entering the ONDA ecosystem.

In addition, ONDA GamePad provides an NFT marketplace that increases speed and reduces costs by linking on/off chains, and provides a more comfortable user experience compared to platforms using the existing ERC standard of Ethereum. Away from privacy issues, escrow, cumbersome processes, and excessive fees, ONDA’s DANFT allows users to easily trade items and even game accounts through basic interlocking work. There’s also Limited NFT which is not a general game item, but a differentiated NFT such as rare artwork, skins, and additional characters related to the game. These NFTs support the simultaneous listing on other platforms (Opensea, Rarible, etc.) that will be linked to the ONDA NFT marketplace for smoother distribution and sales.

Creating a development ecosystem that can incorporate blockchain technology, the ONDA GamePad platform promotes the activation of games through the P2E (Play to Earn) user inflow system to increase the viability of projects. The goal is to build a path that can rapidly expand while simultaneously creating results that can satisfy all of the game industry developers, investors, and game users who are in the existing positions in the ecosystem.

About ONDA Token

ONDA Token (ONDA) is the native token of ONDA GamePad ecosystem. They function as utility tokens at Launch Pool, NFT Marketplace and other services within the ONDA Network, and also as a form of submitting proposal for system governance and granting voting rights.

Based on ERC-20, ONDA has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 10% is allocated for genesis mining, 5% is provided for seed, 7% is provided for private sale, 1% is provided for public sale, 8% will be used for marketing, 4% is provided for partnerships and advisors, 5% is allocated to the team, 5% will be used for development, 20% is allocated for building the ecosystem, 15% goes into the game eco fund, and the remaining 20% is allocated for DAO.

The ONDA token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 5:00 UTC on October 21, 2022. Investors who are interested in the ONDA GamePad investment can easily buy and sell ONDA token on LBank Exchange by then.

