LBank Receives the “Most Trusted Crypto Exchange” at Asia’s Premier Event

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – October 10, 2022) – LBank, a top crypto exchange, has been named the Most Trusted Crypto Exchange at the CryptoExpo Dubai 2022 event.

LBank awarded in CryptoExpo Dubai

“We are truly honoured to be recognised by Crypto Expo Dubai as the most trusted exchange. This award represents all LBank stands for, our commitment to providing users with a safe and secure trading ground,” said Allen Wei, CEO of LBank.

With over 1000+ attendees and more than 100 exhibitors in attendance, LBank showed out and off at the MENA’s largest two-day event. The LBank team successfully demonstrated the spectrum of cryptocurrency services offered by the fast-growing exchange to visitors who visited their alluring booth.

Among the stellar line-up of speakers were Allen Wei and Shatnoo Saxsena, Founder of Encryptus, who had a panel discussion on “The Role of Crypto Exchanges in the Metaverse.”

Allen Wei and Shantnoo Panel Discussion on Metaverse

Allen affirmed during the chat that the new generation is more into the metaverse, citing Indonesia and the Philippines as the countries with the most interest in the virtual world. He noted that 70% of the cryptocurrencies traded on the LBank exchange are mainly major coins.

The latest accolade places LBank as the most trusted crypto trading platform in the world. It showcases the platform’s brilliant globalisation strategy and ambitions to attract users through education. The centralised crypto exchange boasts over $1.5 billion in trading volumes and a growing user base in 180+ countries.

LBank also hosted an after-party that attracted thought leaders, influencers and decision-makers of the industry, bringing together 150+ global investors to the opulent OPM Room for the finale celebration.

Allen Wei and LBank Team in Afterparty Event

“The LBank Afterparty in Association with Crypto Expo,” event was truly a showstopper as many took to their socials to celebrate with the exchange. During the event, LBank thanked guests for honouring its invitation, reiterating its firm mission to facilitate the growth of the cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem.

About LBank

LBank is a top cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2015. It provides users with a platform to securely buy, sell, receive and hold Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. With over 7 million users, LBank offers a wide range of payment options and competitive transaction fees, lowering the entry barrier to drive more adoption.

The platform supports more than 800+ trading pairs and 149+ fiat currencies. It offers services around crypto trading, specialised financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. LBank’s robust ecosystem allows users to leverage and build a well-rounded financial portfolio.

