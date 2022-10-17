LBank Weekly Listing Report, 17th October 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – October 17, 2022) – As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 17th October.

Project: ERT

Listing date: 17th October

Key words: Gamefi, Initial listing, BSC

Official Website: https://neofantasy.nextype.finance/

About:

NEO FANTASY is a blockchain-based ACGN metaverse game that combines NFT and DeFi into the gameplay in-depth, creating an ACGN world full of surprises for users who like to explore the Metaverse by ACGN RPG games. NEO FANTASY will allow traditional game players to experience the P2E mode of Web3 games in the form of an independent APP that is closer to traditional games.

NEO FANTASY is co-created by NEXTYPE and GND STUDIO. NEXTYPE is the world’s leading blockchain game integrated distribution platform. GND STUDIO is a blockchain-based gaming, blockchain, and DeFi technology-based studio, and is a global eco-technology development partner of NEXTYPE Foundation.

NEO FANTASY has accumulated large-scale users through cooperation with NEXTYPE and community building. The game will also be connected to Google Play and App Store to achieve player flow from Web2 to Web3, combining the rich playability of traditional games with the economic model of P2E on-chain.

Project: SPC

Listing date: 20th October

Key words: Others, Initial listing, Mainnet

Official Website: https://spectre-bc.io/

About:

SPC is a native token of SPECTRE-Chain (SPECTRE).

SPECTRE-Chain (SPECTRE) is a decentralized, high-efficiency and energy-saving public chain. It is compatible with smart contracts and supports high- performance transactions. SPECTRE’s mission is not only a public chain, but also to focus on the discovery and support of high-potential developers and innovative projects. Relying on the world’s largest trading ecosystem, SPECTRE is committed to becoming the birthplace of innovative technologies and innovative businesses, and building a complete ecological loop of technology development, application promotion, and trading.

Project: ONDA

Listing date: 21st October

Key words: Others, Initial listing, ERC20

Official Website: https://onda.global/

About:

The ONDA GamePad platform builds a development ecosystem that can incorporate blockchain technology, and promotes the activation of games through the P2E (Play to Earn) user inflow system to increase the viability of projects, and come gradually. The goal is to build a path that can rapidly expand while simultaneously creating results that can satisfy all of the game industry developers, investors, and game users who are in the existing positions in the ecosystem. It will spare no effort to provide a more efficient gaming platform with a decentralized gaming environment.

Summary of Last Week’s Listings – 10th October to 16th October, 2022

Name: MEGA

Weekly gain: 230%

Official Website: https://megaproject.io

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mega/usdt

Name: SPLC

Weekly gain: 5700%

Official Website: http://supplycon.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/splc/usdt

Name: P00LS

Weekly gain: 50%

Official Website: https://www.p00ls.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/p00ls/usdt

Name: CNB

Weekly gain: 820000%

Official Website: https://cnb.world/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cnb/usdt

Name: EXN

Weekly gain: 100%

Official Website: https://www.exeno.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/exn/usdt

Name: CEB

Weekly gain: 2100%

Official Website: https://coldchain.to/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ceb/usdt

Name: ABEY

Weekly gain: 30%

Official Website: https://www.abey.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/abey/usdt

Name: GXE

Weekly gain: 1542%

Official Website: https://project-xeno.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/gxe/usdt

Name: XEN

Official Website: https://xen.network/mainnet

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/xen/usdt

Name: SG

Official Website: https://socialgood.inc

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/sg/usdt

Name: RED

Official Website: https://red-token.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/red/usdt

Name: BXEN

Official Website: https://xen.network/mainnet

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/bxen/usdt

Weekly Listing Summary October 10 – October 16

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/140824_9e890b9b944dbb29_001full.jpg

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

