Life Spine Announces First Surgical Cases of the PROLIFT® Micro Endoscopic Expandable Spacer System

HUNTLEY, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Life Spine, a medical device company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets products for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders, announced today the first surgical cases of ProLift Micro Endoscopic Expandable Spacer System.

ProLift Micro is a uniquely designed Micro Invasive Expandable Spacer that supports a range of procedures including endoscopic TLIF/PLIF, MIS and open. ProLift Micro is offered in an 8mm width and expands in-situ from 8mm to 13mm. ProLift Micro can be deployed through a Micro Invasive cannula utilizing endoscopic visualization, once inserted, ProLift Micro expands in situ to restore disc height and patient alignment.

Utilizing an endoscopic approach allows the physician to work through a small channel which minimizes the required incision and retraction typically associated with transforaminal lumbar interbody fusions. The endoscope protects surrounding vascular structures and provides real time visualization. ProLift Micro is one of the first systems offering a true, full endoscopic fusion from visualization and disc prep to expandable interbody delivery.

“The Endoscopic approach of ProLift Micro allows for direct visualization at the annulus level. Placement of an interbody is facilitated and secured by the ability to look directly at the cage and achieve optimal positioning with minimal entry for the patient,” said Dr. Anthony Hall – Florida.

ProLift Micro Features and Benefits:

Post-packable & Repositionable, In Situ

Intuitive Instrumentation Helps Protect Neural Anatomy and Surrounding Vascular Structures

Coming Next Year – Fully Endoscopic Spine Procedure Utilizing ProLift Micro, In-house Developed Mixed Reality Vision System and Perioperative Biometric Data Analysis Utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI)

About Life Spine

Life Spine is dedicated to improving the quality of life for spinal patients by increasing procedural efficiency and efficacy through innovative design, uncompromising quality standards, and the most technologically advanced manufacturing platforms. Life Spine, which is privately held, is based in Huntley, Illinois. For more information, please visit: http://www.lifespine.com and/or https://www.micro-invasive.com.

