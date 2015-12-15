Lineage Logistics Strengthens Leadership Team, Appoints New Board Member and New Chief Legal Officer

~Lynn Wentworth brings over 30 years of expertise in financial, technology and logistics leadership to the Lineage Board of Directors~

~Natalie Matsler returns to Lineage with significant experience in real estate development and logistics to support the company’s global growth ambition~

NOVI, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#oneLineage–Lineage Logistics, LLC (“Lineage” or the “Company”), the world’s largest and most innovative temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Lynn Wentworth, a seasoned public board member, to its Board of Directors. Additionally, Lineage also announced the appointment of Natalie Matsler as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. In this role, she will oversee Lineage’s global Legal, Safety & Compliance, Food Optimization and Corporate Compliance functions.

Wentworth joins Lineage’s Board of Directors at a pivotal time in the Company’s growth. She brings deep expertise in finance, technology and logistics to Lineage’s board and currently serves on the boards of Graphic Packaging (NYSE: GPK), where she chairs the Compensation & Human Capital Committee, and Benchmark Electronics (NYSE: BHE), where she chairs the Audit Committee. She is the former Chairman of CyrusOne and Cincinnati Bell and chaired the Audit & Finance Committees at both companies before her role as board chair. Before her board service, Wentworth was the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC), a leading distributor of building products in North America. Prior to joining BlueLinx, she held numerous leadership positions with BellSouth Corporation across tax, strategic planning, investor relations, financial planning, sales and operations and was ultimately appointed CFO – Communications Group.

“As Lineage continues to grow and execute our mission of transforming the food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world, we are thrilled to welcome Lynn to the board,” said Adam Forste, Co-Executive Chairman of Lineage and Co-Founder of Bay Grove. “Given her many years of experience working in areas of finance, technology and logistics, combined with her exceptional board service at a number of industry-leading corporations, we look forward to having Lynn provide a unique and valuable perspective to our board governance and our overall strategy as we continue to fuel Lineage’s global growth.”

“At such a pivotal time in the company’s history, I’m excited to join Lineage’s board of directors and to work with the leadership team as we continue to innovate and grow the global cold chain,” said Wentworth.

As the newest member of Lineage’s Executive Leadership Team, Matsler reports directly to President and CEO Greg Lehmkuhl. Most recently, she served as General Counsel of McCourt Partners, a private investment platform based in Los Angeles, Calif., where she was a member of the executive team and successfully led several projects in real estate development featuring green technology and resilient design. This is her second time working for Lineage, as she originally joined Lineage in 2014 and served in multiple legal leadership roles at the Company, including Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, through April 2021. Before joining Lineage, Matsler held legal roles of increasing responsibility at Latham & Watkins LLP, Downey Savings and Loan Association, F.A. and U.S. Bank National Association. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of California at Los Angeles and her J.D. from the University of California at Los Angeles School of Law.

“We are thrilled to welcome Natalie back to the Lineage family,” said Greg Lehmkuhl, President and CEO of Lineage. “With a proven track record of leading, managing and advising significant projects across our global network, Natalie brings extensive experience to Lineage and will play a key role in advancing the company’s strategic initiatives. I am confident she will build upon our already-strong legal, safety and compliance teams and further contribute to Lineage’s global growth.”

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to return to Lineage and lead these incredibly talented teams in such a fast-growing, dynamic organization,” said Matsler. “I look forward to supporting Lineage as the company continues its global growth, all while serving Lineage’s purpose of transforming the food supply chain.”

About Lineage Logistics

Lineage Logistics is the world’s largest temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider. It has a global network of over 400 strategically located facilities totaling over 2 billion cubic feet of capacity, which spans 20 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Lineage’s industry-leading expertise in end-to-end logistical solutions, its unrivaled real estate network and the development and deployment of innovative technology help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, as a Visionary Partner of Feeding America, help feed the world. In recognition of the company’s leading innovations and sustainability initiatives, Lineage was a 2022 U.S. Best Managed Company, No. 3 in the 2022 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, No. 17 in the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, the No 1. Data Science company, and 23rd overall, on Fast Company’s 2019 list of The World’s Most Innovative Companies, in addition to being included on Fortune’s Change The World list in 2020. (www.lineagelogistics.com)

About Bay Grove

Bay Grove is a principal investment firm dedicated to partnering with strong management teams to invest in and build long-term platform investments. Since 2008, Bay Grove has built Lineage Logistics through acquisitions and investments completed in partnership with entrepreneurs, customers and employees. The firm has deep experience in the warehousing and logistics industry and also seeks to make investments in other attractive sectors. Bay Grove is based in San Francisco. (www.bay-grove.com)

