Lithosphere (LITHO) Developer KaJ Labs Makes Offer to Acquire Remaining Assets of Luna Foundation Guard For Terra Classic USD’s (USTC) Reserve to Burn LUNC in FINESSE

Seattle, Washington–(Newsfile Corp. – October 18, 2022) – KaJ Labs, developer of Lithosphere (LITHO), announced that it plans to buy Luna Foundation Guard’s (LFG) assets for $26 million. The assets will be used for Terra Classic USD’s (USTC) reserve and to burn LUNC and via the Finesse game series.

The announcement by KaJ Labs comes in the wake of LFG indicating it was unable to disperse its remaining assets to UST holders. LFG said this was due to pending and potential litigation.

The LUNC burn will take place with the launch of the first chapter of the Finesse game series, Shadow Warriors on Dec. 18, 2022. Lithosphere (LITHO) will allocate $15 million Terra Classic USD (USTC) to facilitate the LUNC burn in Finesse should the deal succeed.

Lithosphere Network

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/140928_lithosphere.jpg

The first chapter in the Finesse game series is Shadow Warriors and Lithosphere has released a season preview of the game. Players can get their first look at the eagerly awaited game for Android or their Web browser .

KaJ Labs potential acquisition of Luna Foundation Guard’s assets will help facilitate the LUNC burn when the Finesse game series officially launches on December 18, 2022.

###

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere is a next-generation network for cross-chain decentralized applications powered by AI and Deep Learning.

About KaJ Labs

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focusing on AI and blockchain technology. We’re driven to create innovative products that work for the greater good around the globe.

Media Contact

Dorothy Marley

Phone: (707)-622-6168

Email: [email protected]

KaJ Labs Foundation

4730 University Way NE 104-#175

Seattle, WA 98105

Website: https://kajlabs.org

Website: https://lithosphere.network

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140928