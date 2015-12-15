LSTA Promotes Executive Legal Team to Support Management of Regulatory Activity in the Loan Market

Elliot Ganz Named Head of Advocacy, Bridget Marsh Named General Counsel and Tess Virmani Named Deputy General Counsel

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The LSTA, the trade association for the corporate loan market in the United States, today announced the promotion of three legal executives to pave the way for increased support of regulatory activity in the loan market. Long-serving General Counsel Elliot Ganz has been promoted to a new position as Head of Advocacy. Bridget Marsh, EVP and Deputy General Counsel, will succeed Ganz as General Counsel. Tess Virmani has been promoted from Associate General Counsel to Deputy General Counsel.

“We are fortunate at the LSTA to have such an outstanding group of industry professionals on our executive legal team,” said LSTA Executive Director Lee Shaiman. “Elliot, Bridget, and Tess have individually and collectively made significant contributions to the LSTA and our membership and their promotions are well deserved.”

Since the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis, the LSTA’s engagement with regulators and legislators has been a constant and vital effort. The intensification of regulatory activity, particularly at the Securities and Exchange Commission, has increased the need for a full-time focus by the LSTA on its advocacy efforts. Ganz, as Head of Advocacy, will continue to manage the LSTA’s Political Action Committee (PAC) and lead the LSTA’s litigation committee which considers all requests for the LSTA’s participation in amicus, or “friend of the court” litigation. He will also continue to serve with Meredith Coffey as Co-head of Public Policy.

Marsh, the new General Counsel, has led LSTA’s efforts on documentation and market practice for the past 16 years and has worked closely with Ganz and Virmani on a wide range of legal issues on behalf of both the industry and the LSTA. In recognition of her expert knowledge of the industry, Marsh was also recently appointed chair of the American Bar Association’s Commercial Finance Committee.

Virmani is the new Deputy General Counsel and will continue as Head of ESG at the LSTA. She has been a key member of the LSTA legal team since joining in 2010. She is also a member of the LSTA’s Public Policy Group and over the last five years has taken the lead on ESG efforts and has worked closely with Coffey, the LSTA membership, and the Federal Reserve’s Alternative Reference Rates Committee in creating documentation to help facilitate LIBOR replacement.

