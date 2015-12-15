Manolis Kotzabasakis Named CEO at CentralSquare Technologies

Accomplished vertical software leader brings decades of experience building industry-transforming software firms

LAKE MARY, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CentralSquare Technologies, LLC, an industry leader in public sector technology, announced Manolis Kotzabasakis as its next CEO, effective November 5, 2022. Manolis brings broad leadership experience and a unique blend of engineering, product, and market expertise that galvanizes growth in vertical software organizations as they transform how their customers work. Manolis will take the reins from current CEO David Zolet, who has navigated the company through the pandemic and set the course for further growth as a leading SaaS player in the government technology space.

“I’m incredibly proud of the CentralSquare team. During one of the most transformational periods our country has ever faced, they have shown up every day to support each other and our more than 8,000 public sector customers,” said David Zolet. “With our purpose-driven culture, diverse leadership team, and customer focus, CentralSquare delivers the software that builds safer, smarter communities.”

Manolis joins CentralSquare from Trimble Inc., where he was Senior Vice President of Construction Enterprise Solutions. Previously, he served as Chairman and CEO of Viewpoint Construction Software, a provider of industry-specific software solutions to the global construction and capital project industries, acquired by Trimble in 2018. While at Viewpoint, Manolis led the firm to a leadership role in the construction industry’s digital transformation. Earlier, he served in multiple market-shaping executive positions at Aspen Technology, including Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP of Products, and Senior VP of Sales and Strategy.

Manolis commented, “I have tremendous respect for CentralSquare’s mission, team, and opportunity. With its strong operational foundation and significant customer relationships, CentralSquare is poised to pioneer the future of government technology and deliver industry-leading SaaS solutions that enable our customers and their communities to thrive.”

