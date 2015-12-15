Marquez Private Wealth Management of Raymond James Participates at 28th Annual Women’s Symposium

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#28thannualwomenssymposium–After a three-year hiatus, some of the most prominent women with Raymond James traveled to Tampa, Florida (Sept. 21-23, 2022) to participate in the 28th Annual Women’s Symposium, including our very own Managing Director, Michelle Marquez.





The 28th Annual Women’s Symposium is hosted by the Raymond James Women Financial Advisors Network, which held its first event in 1994. The goal of the event has been the same for nearly 30 years: bring women together to help them grow their business, encourage building connections within the industry, and share in their successes.

Michelle was honored to be chosen as one of the leaders of Raymond James to participate in a panel on the event’s final day. Michelle helped lead discussions on the successes and challenges women face in today’s world of finance, as well as the best ways to navigate through difficult situations.

With more than two decades in the finance industry, Michelle has seen the challenges the financial industry brings first-hand and has risen above them. Born in the Philippines, Michelle has become one of the leaders in financial advisors and was awarded the title of one of America’s Top Women Advisors by Forbes (March 2022). She continues to reach new peaks in the financial industry, all while balancing her other full-time job as a mother of two children.

But if there is one thing Michelle truly values, it’s mentorship. She is honored to have spoken at the 28th Annual Women’s Symposium and shared her authentic experiences through her financial career. Michelle believes sharing knowledge and experiences is a key to career success.

She has brought that same mentality to her work as the Managing Director at Marquez Private Wealth Management of Raymond James. Michelle and her team continue to offer the best financial advice to the clients they serve.

Marquez Private Wealth Management of Raymond James, located on 2 N. Lake Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101, specializes in providing financial services for all stages of life. Our team works closely with clients to form a personalized and detailed plan to help them achieve their goals.

To contact Michelle or our advisory team at Marquez Private Wealth Management of Raymond James, you can visit our website www.marquezprivatewealth.com or by calling 800.333.8839.

