Mary Jane’s Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens Offering High-Grade Weed to Alleviate All Ailments

Bangkok, Thailand–(Newsfile Corp. – October 19, 2022) – A brand new medical marijuana dispensary opened its doors to the public on Friday, 2 September 2002 servicing residents and visitors to lower Sukhumvit Road, Bangkok. Located on the corner of Soi 4 and Sukhumvit Road and adjacent to the Majestic Hotel, Mary Jane Bangkok supplies residents and visitors to the Nana district of the city with the highest-grade medical marijuana from the only best strains available in Thailand.

Tourists are seen flocking to Bangkok’s newest cannabis store, the aptly named Mary Jane. Located in the heart of one of Bangkok’s busiest tourist areas.

Mary Jane Bangkok is part of the OG Canna Company and works with a select group of the most knowledgeable and passionate growers and suppliers of medical marijuana in the country, and their combined expertise look set to make Mary Jane Bangkok the best and most reliable dispensary in the area for all your medical needs.

Ben Baskins, a co-founder of OG Canna company, commenting on the opening of Mary Jane Bangkok, said:

“The opening of Mary Jane is part of a well-planned rollout of multiple retail outlets across Thailand in coming months as we look to provide only the best high-grade marijuana to meet our customers’ medical requirements.”

July 2022 saw Thailand relax its renowned harsh drug laws to make marijuana available to patients suffering from ailments such as stress, anxiety, depression and insomnia, including Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy and chronic musculoskeletal pain. These symptoms often can’t be cured by more traditional medicine, encouraging sufferers to seek out more natural remedies. Before legalization, patients were forced to risk breaking the law and faced a long time behind bars. Thanks to forward-thinking medics in Thailand the recent legalization of marijuana consumption is helping to reassure patients who are now able to seek respite safely, through recognised specialist dispensaries and more importantly, without fear of breaking the law. When consumed according to health guidelines, medical marijuana is proven to relieve some of the most chronic symptoms and provide a natural, organic, herbal relief without the side effects of prescribed pharmaceutical drugs.

The timely opening of Mary Jane Bangkok means that the company is well-placed to offer patients only the best laboratory-certified weed, officially graded by Mahakan Biotech. Offering the most competitive rates, and with a wide choice of strains to alleviate a variety of symptoms, our trained expert dispensary advisors are available in-store to listen to and understand each individual’s medical requirements and advise patients accordingly, helping them to choose a marijuana strain to best suit their needs.

About

Founded in 2022 The OG Canna Company’s vision is to produce and supply the highest-grade medical marijuana in Thailand by expanding our dispensaries and growing facilities while providing education on the variety of medical uses for one of the world’s oldest herbal remedies. Headed up by 2 industry veterans from the Bay area of California with a combined 40 years of cultivation experience, OG Canna is committed to providing the best quality medical cannabis available at competitive rates. Operating under the umbrella of Panthera – the leading name in Thailand’s nightlife and entertainment sector – OG Canna is leading the way in the production and supply of medical marijuana by offering consumers a wide choice through modern dispensaries manned by some of Thailand’s most knowledgeable staff who work hard to understand customers needs and supply them with only the best products available.

