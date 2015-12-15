Maximus Names Craig Shinn as Vice President of Digital Government Solutions

Shinn to Deliver Innovative Technology Solutions for State and Local Governments and Improve Customer Experience for All Users

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maximus, a leading employer and provider of government services worldwide, today announced that Craig Shinn has been named Vice President, Digital Government Solutions. Shinn has more than two decades of technology experience, with the past 14 years focused on the public sector supporting state, local, and higher education government clients. In his new role with Maximus, Shinn will leverage his expertise to deliver innovative technology solutions for state and local governments aimed at improving the user experience.

“Maximus has a long, successful record supporting governments through the development and implementation of innovative digital solutions,” said Ilene Baylinson, General Manager, U.S. Services Segment. “Craig’s addition will further strengthen our team and boost our expertise. His background includes specialized experience with customized software development, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and digital strategies. These skills align perfectly with our company’s commitment to deliver technology solutions that make government work more efficiently.”

Shinn joins Maximus after holding a variety of technology executive positions with companies including Veracode, Verizon, and NIC, Inc. Throughout his career, Shinn has worked closely with governments to define and implement critical projects that benefit consumers and improve government services. At Maximus, he will lead a high-performing, customer-focused team to deliver digital government solutions that will provide a seamless and more customized experience for consumers.

“I have known about Maximus for years from its rock-solid reputation in the government space, and I look forward to joining the team and bringing my expertise to ongoing projects,” said Shinn. “One of the biggest lessons we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic is the need for consumers and businesses to interact with government agencies in myriad ways, beyond only going to an office in person. Maximus is in a perfect position to lead this effort across the country, as we ensure governments are prepared to provide the best services to those who need them.”

About Maximus

As a leading strategic partner to governments across the globe, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com.

