MContent Appoints Brandon Fong as the new Chief of Streaming for its Global Content Business

DUBAI, UAE, Oct 6, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – MContent, the world’s first fully decentralized content ecosystem is pleased to announce the appointment of Brandon Fong as their new chief of streaming business. The hiring of the well-respected industry veteran shows the commitment of the MContent board to strengthen its streaming business ambitions and commitment to its community and stakeholders as the company moves towards a rebranding and relaunch of its content platform.

Brandon Fong

As part of his new role, Fong will oversee MContent’s consumer facing streaming platform with responsibility for all revenue growth, marketing operations, product development, and user acquisition initiatives. He will also lead new business development and strategic partnerships that integrate MContent’s suite of web3 assets across SVOD, AVOD, FAST and transactional marketplaces.

“I am thrilled to join MContent and work with the talented leadership team to create unique streaming experiences for their consumers, content partners and advertisers. MContent’s slate of high-quality content, engaged user community and dynamic, blockchain enabled rewards platform provide a strong foundation for continued success and growth,” said Brandon Fong.

In his previous roles, Fong was Senior Vice President at Curiosity Stream and has held senior leadership positions at STX Entertainment, Time Inc., Starz Entertainment and AOL. He has executed content partnerships with FuboTV, Yahoo, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Snap and LG while driving strategic relationships with Facebook, Amazon and Jukin Media. He holds a bachelor’s

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and an MBA from the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill.

“Given Brandon’s impressive track record as a transformative business leader and his strong relationships in the global content and streaming business, as well as his drive to create resilient teams and culture, I am confident that he will build on MContent’s incredible success story and lead the business to new levels of sustainable and accelerated growth across the world for our customers, stakeholders & investors,” said Umair Masoom, Founder & Managing Partner MContent.

For further information contact:

David Hein

INACTA Communications

[email protected] / [email protected]

0585876888

Tariq Jaser

Digital Marketing Manager

MContent

[email protected]

+971585261290

Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com