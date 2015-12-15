Median Technologies Announces Formation of Clinical Advisory Board for iBiopsy® Lung Cancer Screening

The Clinical Advisory Board includes world class physicians and academic leaders in the space of lung cancer

The Clinical Advisory Board will bring comprehensive expertise on Lung Cancer Screening to guide Median in the development of iBiopsy® LCS AI/ML tech-based CADe/CADx Software as Medical device.

SOPHIA-ANTIPOLIS, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT) announced today the formation of their Clinical Advisory Board (CAB) for iBiopsy® Lung Cancer Screening. This group of world class physicians brings comprehensive expertise in the space of Lung Cancer Screening to guide Median in the development of iBiopsy® LCS AI/ML tech-based CADe/CADx SaMD (software as medical device), which detects and characterizes lung cancer nodules in high risk populations, ultimately aimed at improving patient outcomes as well as clinical workflows.

“We are privileged to have the opportunity to bring together this group of truly world-class physicians and academic leaders, who’s expertise and invaluable insights will help guide our late stage development as we approach pivotal clinical studies towards regulatory approval, and beyond” said Thomas Bonnefont, iBiopsy® COO and CCO at Median.

“I am pleased and honored to be working with this team of distinguished and highly accomplished clinicians, who’s wealth of knowledge and experience will help Median deliver on optimizing the Lung Cancer Screening routine and saving patient lives.” said Yan Liu M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Median

Introducing the members of Clinical Advisory Board for Lung Cancer Screening (in alphabetical order):

Philippe Grenier



Professor, Thoracic Radiologist and Head of the Artificial Intelligence project, Hopital Foch, Suresnes (France)

Francesco Grossi



Director of the Division of Medical Oncology and Associate Professor at the University of Insubria, Varese (Italy)

Luis Seijo Maceiras



Director of Pneumology Department – Clinica Universidad de Navarra, Madrid (Spain)

Carey Thomso



Chair, Department of Medicine and Director, Multidisciplinary Thoracic Oncology and Lung Cancer Screening Program, Mount Auburn Hospital/Beth Israel Lahey Health, Cambridge, Massachusetts (United States) – Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachussets (United States)

Anil Vachani



Director of Clinical Research, Section of Interventional Pulmonary and Thoracic Oncology, Penn Medicine, Associate Professor of Medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia (United States)

David Yankelevitz



Professor of Radiology and Director of the Lung Biopsy Service at the Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, New York City (USA)

Javier Zulueta



Senior Faculty and Chief of the Division of Medicine (Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine) at Mount Sinai Morningside, Professor of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, New York City (USA)

About iBiopsy®: iBiopsy® is based on the most advanced technologies in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science (DS), benefiting from Median’s expertise in medical image processing. iBiopsy® targets the development of innovative AI/ML-based Software as Medical Device, to be used in several indications for which there are unmet needs regarding early diagnosis, prognosis and treatment selection in the context of precision medicine. iBiopsy® currently focuses on lung cancer, liver cancer (HCC) and liver fibrosis (NASH).

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We harness the power of medical images by using the most advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies, to increase the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment of many cancers and other metabolic diseases at their earliest stages and provide insights into novel therapies for patients. Our iCRO solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy®, our AI-powered software as medical device help biopharmaceutical companies and clinicians to bring new treatments and diagnose patients earlier and more accurately. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label “Innovative company” by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (Paris). FR0011049824– ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME), is part of the Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index and has been awarded the Euronext European Rising Tech label. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

