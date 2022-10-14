MediaValet Enhances Wrike Integration, Embedding DAM into Critical Customer Workflows

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 25, 2022) – MediaValet Inc. (TSX: MVP) (the Company), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management, video content management and creative operations software, announces today at Wrike Collaborate – the ultimate work management conference hosted by Wrike – the launch of its enhanced, bi-directional integration between Wrike and MediaValet. As an upgrade to the previous integration released in 2018, this version enables MediaValet customers to optimize their workflows and execute campaigns at an even faster rate.

With booming demand for personalization, visual media types and interactive content, today’s consumers expect top-notch experiences from the organizations they interact with. To meet this demand, marketing and creative teams are facing ever-increasing pressures to produce high-quality, visual content at rapid speeds. Without streamlined workflows that incorporate seamless access to the latest approved digital assets, it is significantly more challenging for teams to execute effectively.

MediaValet’s latest Wrike integration allows customers to deliver projects faster by eliminating time-consuming admin tasks while protecting their brand’s identity. Organizations can now connect their MediaValet library with Wrike using a two-way connection between the platforms, removing tedious steps from their workflows and ensuring everyone is using the most up-to-date approved assets. The new integration improves digital marketing teams’ experience through several time-saving features:

Enhanced library search capabilities that enable digital marketing teams using Wrike to instantly find the assets they need using the extensive metadata that MediaValet collects and generates for each asset, such as user supplied keywords and AI-generated auto-tags (identifying people, objects, text, spoken work and subjects) – all without leaving the Wrike platform.

Direct uploads from within Wrike that allow users to publish final creative assets directly to MediaValet from Wrike, without needing to first download them to their own desktop and then upload to MediaValet. Final approvers can rename assets and even update the assets’ metadata from within Wrike.

Bi-directional version control ensures that Wrike and all Wrike users are always using and accessing the latest approved version of each asset. When the new version of an asset is published in a Wrike task, it will replace the existing version of the asset in MediaValet; and vice versa, when a new version of an asset uploaded into MediaValet, it’s automatically pushed to all associated tasks in Wrike. This allows for seamless and collaborative workflow across all users and Wrike tasks.

Image 1

To view an enhanced version of Image 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3817/141855_ccde672004260b09_001full.jpg.

With MediaValet’s advanced Wrike integration, digital marketing teams using Wrike and MediaValet can increase their productivity by further streamlining their workflows and improving collaboration. Digital marketing teams can deliver campaigns faster than ever and have 100% confidence that all assets being used are on-brand and up-to-date at all times.

“In today’s fast-paced, highly visual, highly digital and highly customer-focused B2B and B2C environments, it’s critical for digital marketing teams to be able to produce customized, relevant content fast and confidently,” commented David MacLaren, Founder and CEO of MediaValet. “Our new, enhanced integration between MediaValet and Wrike brings the two platforms closer together, saving teams time and helping them achieve their top and bottom-line objectives. We look forward to bringing new customer-led improvements and features to our Wrike integration, and all other integrations, as we continuously help our customers increase their productivity and the ROI of their digital assets.”

For more information, please visit: https://mediavalet.com/wrike/.

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the digital asset management, video content management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise, cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy, continuity and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Workfront, Wrike, Drupal, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

Follow MediaValet: Blog, Twitter and LinkedIn

Surf: www.mediavalet.com

For further information, please contact:

David MacLaren

Tel: (604) 688-2321

[email protected]

Babak Pedram

Tel: (416) 644-5081

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141855