Mirantis Container Runtime Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to the latest generation of the secure container runtime

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#developers—Mirantis, freeing developers to create their most valuable code, today announced that Mirantis Container Runtime – latest generation of the Docker Enterprise Engine, the secure container runtime that forms the foundation of Mirantis Container Cloud and Mirantis Kubernetes Engine and is used at the heart of many other Kubernetes deployments – is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

Mirantis Container Runtime provides Content Trust and FIPS 140-2 encryption and interoperates with Mirantis Secure Registry to provide elements of a secure software supply chain.

“This is a great opportunity for Azure customers to take advantage of Mirantis Container Runtime’s enterprise-class, secure container run-time,” said Robert Illing, product manager, Mirantis Container Runtime, Mirantis. “Now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace with the click of a button on a pay-as-you-go basis, customers can use the Mirantis Container Runtime knowing that they are working with a supported distribution with support options to meet the needs of their business.”

Mirantis Container Runtime is the industry-leading, high-level runtime at the heart of Mirantis Kubernetes Engine, enabling it to operate Swarm and Kubernetes containers efficiently on any substrate. It is based on containerd, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) core container runtime.

Customers will be able to take advantage of continued updates, security patches and support by utilizing the image provided on the Azure Marketplace. Mirantis is committed to continued support for customers using Microsoft technologies and continues to provide updated support for Microsoft platforms, such as the recent addition of support for Microsoft Server 2022.

About Mirantis

Mirantis helps organizations ship code faster on public and private clouds, increasing developer productivity by removing the stress of managing infrastructure. The company combines Intelligent Automation and cloud native expertise to provide a ZeroOps approach to managing and operating Kubernetes and cloud environments. Mirantis delivers a public cloud experience on any infrastructure, from the data center to the edge, with one cohesive cloud experience for complete app and DevOps portability, a single pane of glass, and automated full-stack lifecycle management, all based on open source.

Mirantis serves many of the world’s leading enterprises, including Adobe, DocuSign, Inmarsat, Nationwide Insurance, PayPal, Reliance Jio, Societe Generale, Splunk, and S&P Global. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

Contacts

Joseph Eckert for Mirantis



[email protected]