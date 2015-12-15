Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of September 30, 2022

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and

total number of shares of the Company as of September 30, 2022

 

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

Date

Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
09/30/2022 94,025,441

Total gross of voting rights: 94,025,441

Total net* of voting rights: 93,888,340

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

 

Attachment

Related Stories

Summit Therapeutics Presents Ri-CoDIFy Trial Results for Microbiome-Sparing Ridinilazole at IDWeek 2022

Monte Rosa Therapeutics to Present at 5th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit and 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium

Travere Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Food Effect Study with Rencofilstat

Amarin Appoints Adam Berger and Geraldine Murphy to Board of Directors

Codexis to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3

You may have missed

Summit Therapeutics Presents Ri-CoDIFy Trial Results for Microbiome-Sparing Ridinilazole at IDWeek 2022

Monte Rosa Therapeutics to Present at 5th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit and 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium

Travere Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Food Effect Study with Rencofilstat

Amarin Appoints Adam Berger and Geraldine Murphy to Board of Directors

error: Content is protected !!