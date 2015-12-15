Next-Gen Data Company Caden Appoints Head of Product as it Prepares to Launch the First-of-its-Kind Open Data Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Venture-backed, next-generation data company Caden has appointed Amarachi Miller to the position of Head of Product as it prepares to launch the first-of-its-kind open data platform – a pioneering app that empowers consumers to earn real money for sharing their data in the user’s secure Vault within the Caden app. Amarachi’s appointment follows the appointment of Satya Raje to lead the Data & Analytics team .

Amarachi brings broad experience as a product executive building enterprise advertising analytics, optimization, and data science products. He has led and built product and technical teams across various companies, including Amazon, Viacom, and GroupM, where he applied and honed his measurement, analytics, and product optimization skills. At Caden, he will work to ensure its product delivers a trusted platform for consumers to give consented access to their data. They will, in turn, be rewarded with real money and valuable insights.

“We are deeply invested in ensuring our application delivers the best user experience for our consumers,” said John Roa, Caden founder, and CEO. “Amarachi’s fundamental understanding of product optimization allows us to reinvent how data will be gathered, measured, and stored on an ethically-built platform that puts the consumer first.”

“This is the perfect time to join Caden as we prepare to launch a platform that will revolutionize the relationship between consumers and brands,” said Amarachi Miller. “In the new privacy-first internet, brands will increasingly struggle to activate and leverage personal data at scale within the bounds of legal compliance and the implicit mandate of the empowered consumer. Caden is building the foundations of a new ecosystem that no longer exists solely to serve the business needs of brands but relies on a consumer with real influence, control, and commercial agency.”

Caden is a user-centered data company, debuting the first Open Data platform, which puts users firmly in the middle of the data marketplace, empowering them to control their first-party data and make money from it.

Caden believes every digital citizen should be a part of the data economy and be able to decide how their data is used and what they deserve in exchange. Privacy and control are paramount, so Caden users can rest assured that every function and product offered protects their privacy while making the internet a bit better.

Caden is a New York-based, venture-backed Web3 company that counts among its investors and advisors Jerry Yang, Founder of Yahoo; Barry Sternlicht, CEO of Starwood Capital; Carla Hendra, CEO of Ogilvy Consulting; Wenda Millard, Founding Partner of DoubleClick, and global data privacy and ethics advocate, Stéphane Hamel.

