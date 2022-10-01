Notice to convene the Annual General Metting 2022

OCTOBER 27, 2022 – ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 9 

 The Annual General Meeting of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S will be held on 

Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. CET 

at Scandic Falkoner, Falkoner Alle 9, 2000 Frederiksberg, Denmark. 

The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting, including annex 1 “Articles of Association” and annex 2 “Description of the candidates for the Board of Directors”, is enclosed. 


For further information please contact: 
Anders Mohr Christensen, Vice President Group Strategy & Investor Relations, Tel: +45 2515 2364 
Cristina Rønde Hefting, Senior Investor Relations Manager, Tel: +45 4072 1224
Kathrine Westermann, Head of Media Relations, Tel: +45 2381 5595  


About Chr. Hansen 

Chr. Hansen is a global, differentiated bioscience company that develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries. At Chr. Hansen, we are uniquely positioned to drive positive change through microbial solutions. We have worked for over 145 years to enable sustainable agriculture, better food and healthier living for more people around the world. Our microbial and fermentation technology platforms, including our broad and relevant collection of around 40,000 microbial strains, have game-changing potential. Matching customer needs and global trends, we continue to unlock the power of good bacteria to respond to global challenges such as food waste, global health and the overuse of antibiotics and pesticides. As the world’s most sustainable food ingredients company, we touch the lives of more than 1 billion people every day. Driven by our legacy of innovation and curiosity to pioneer science, our purpose – To grow a better world. Naturally. – is at the heart of everything we do. 

Attachments

Related Stories

ITM Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Radionuclide Therapy Candidate ITM-11 (n.c.a. 177Lu-edotreotide) in Neuroendocrine Tumors (GEP-NETs)

YATA Chief Executive Officer Ms. Susanna Wong Awarded as Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador

HKTDC and Microsoft join forces to launch the “Go Beyond Your Limits” initiative targeted at local SMEs and next-gen talent

Dispersive Named Winner in Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2022

FREYR Battery and ITOCHU Partner to Develop Materials Supply Chain

The GEO Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

You may have missed

ITM Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Radionuclide Therapy Candidate ITM-11 (n.c.a. 177Lu-edotreotide) in Neuroendocrine Tumors (GEP-NETs)

Notice to convene the Annual General Metting 2022

YATA Chief Executive Officer Ms. Susanna Wong Awarded as Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador

HKTDC and Microsoft join forces to launch the “Go Beyond Your Limits” initiative targeted at local SMEs and next-gen talent

Dispersive Named Winner in Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2022

error: Content is protected !!