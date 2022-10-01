Notice to convene the Annual General Metting 2022

OCTOBER 27, 2022 – ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 9

The Annual General Meeting of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S will be held on

Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. CET

at Scandic Falkoner, Falkoner Alle 9, 2000 Frederiksberg, Denmark.

The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting, including annex 1 “Articles of Association” and annex 2 “Description of the candidates for the Board of Directors”, is enclosed.





For further information please contact:

Anders Mohr Christensen, Vice President Group Strategy & Investor Relations, Tel: +45 2515 2364

Cristina Rønde Hefting, Senior Investor Relations Manager, Tel: +45 4072 1224

Kathrine Westermann, Head of Media Relations, Tel: +45 2381 5595





