Novo Nordisk announces the completion of the Forma Therapeutics acquisition

Bagsværd, Denmark, 14 October 2022 – Novo Nordisk today announced that the acquisition of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Forma), announced on 1 September 2022, has been completed.

Following the expiration of Novo Nordisk’s cash tender offer for Forma, Novo Nordisk has today acquired all outstanding shares of common stock of Forma at a price of USD 20 per share in cash, without interest and less any applicable tax withholding.

Novo Nordisk has been advised by the depositary for the tender offer that a total of approximately 43,837,986 shares of Forma’s common stock were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the tender offer as of the tender offer expiration at one minute past 11:59 pm EST 13 October 2022, which represent approximately 91.5% of the total number of shares of Forma’s common stock outstanding.

Following the finalisation of the tender offer, Novo Nordisk completed the acquisition of Forma today through a merger of Novo Nordisk’s wholly owned subsidiary with and into Forma in which all shares not tendered into the offer were cancelled and converted into the right to receive cash equal to the USD 20 offer price per share, without interest, less any applicable tax withholding.

At the completion of the merger, Forma became a wholly owned subsidiary of Novo Nordisk. The common stock of Forma will no longer be listed or traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

