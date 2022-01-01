Novotech Selected as Scrip Awards Finalist for Best Full-Service CRO

SYDNEY, AU, Oct 7, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific biotech specialist CRO, joins a prestigious group of global CROs as a finalist in the Scrip Award for Best Full-Service CRO. This year the Award has been split into two categories to separate the full-service providers from the smaller CROs.

According to the Scrip Award organizers: “The Award for the Best CRO acknowledges the critical role that CROs play in drug development. Outsourcing is vital as the pharmaceutical industry seeks to benefit more and more from these specialist companies’ experience in handling all aspects of clinical trials and other research. Today, the role of the CRO has gone beyond the traditional model of service-level agreements, to offer bespoke clinical trial and other strategies; and CROs are increasingly engaged in risk-sharing partnerships, or acting as a single-source developer, while also remaining committed to core strengths.”

The award judges are senior executives from biopharma and investment firms, and clinical research leaders.

Novotech CEO Dr. John Moller said he was extremely pleased that Novotech has been selected as a finalist and thanked the global Novotech team for their hard work and commitment to a truly customer focused approach to accelerate clinical development.

“This level of recognition is a credit to the team and shows our Asia Pacific centered, global operations are setting new standards for biotech CRO partnerships. Our deep experience, exceptional site and investigator relationships – which also translates to patient access – our project management approach focused on problem-solving, ownership and flexibility, and our investments in data and technology combine to deliver the full service, customer focused solutions that biotechs need.”

Novotech has operations across Asia Pacific and the US offering a unique and unparalleled suite of CRO services for early to late phase biotech clinical research.

Novotech has recently been benchmarked as a top 10 CRO among the world’s leading CROs and has also been selected for the Gene & Cell Therapy Excellence Award. The company also has more than 50 Leading Site Partnership agreements and hundreds of long-term site relationships across the Asia Pacific region.

Novotech is the leading Asia-Pacific biotech specialist CRO. Novotech has integrated labs and phase I facilities and provides drug development consulting and clinical development services across all phases. It has been instrumental in the success of approximately 4,000 clinical trials across a broad range of therapeutic areas. Novotech is well-positioned to serve biopharma clients conducting clinical trials in Asia-Pacific and the US. For more information visit https://novotech-cro.com/contact

