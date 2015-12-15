Ocuphire Announces Six Poster Presentations on Nyxol and APX3330 at the American Academy of Optometry Annual Meeting

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders, today announced acceptance and presentation of six posters featuring Nyxol® and APX3330 at the American Academy of Optometry (AAOPT) 2022 Annual Meeting being held October 26-29, 2022 in San Diego, CA.

AAOPT 2022: San Diego Convention Center
Title: Safety and Tolerability of Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution for Reversal of Mydriasis in Two MIRA Phase 3 Trials 
Poster #:  260, Exhibit Hall H
Date/Time: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM PT
Presenter:  Justin Schweitzer, OD
   
Title: Masked Safety of Oral Drug Candidate APX3330 for the Treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy in an Ongoing ZETA-1 Phase 2b Clinical Trial 
Poster #:  200, Exhibit Hall H
Date/Time: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM PT
Presenter:  Doug Devries, OD
   
Title: Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution Rapidly Reverses Pharmacologically Induced Mydriasis in Two Pivotal MIRA Phase 3 Trials
Poster #:  188, Exhibit Hall H
Date/Time: Friday, October 28, 2022, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM PT
Presenter:  Leslie O’Dell, OD
   
Title: MIRA-4, Clinical Trial Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution for Reversal of Pharmacologically Induced Mydriasis in Pediatric Subjects Aged 3-11 Years
Poster #:  187, Exhibit Hall H
Date/Time: Friday, October 28, 2022, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM PT
Presenter:  Shane Foster, OD
   
Title: Phentolamine Alone and in Combination with Low Dose Pilocarpine Improves Near Vision in Presbyopic Subjects in the VEGA-1 Phase 2 Trial
Poster #:  186, Exhibit Hall H
Date/Time: Friday, October 28, 2022, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM PT
Presenter:  Mitch Ibach, OD
   
Title: LYNX-1: A Pivotal Phase 3 Randomized Placebo-Controlled Trial of Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution in Subjects with Dim Light Vision Disturbance 
Poster #:  185, Exhibit Hall H
Date/Time: Friday, October 28, 2022, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM PT
Presenter:  Shane Kannarr, OD

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: OCUP), clinical-stage, ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing small-molecule therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. For more information about Ocuphire’s clinical trials, visit https://www.ocuphire.com/clinical-trials.

Ocuphire Contacts

Mina Sooch, President & CEO 
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. 
[email protected]

Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
[email protected]

Bret Shapiro
Core IR
[email protected]

Related Stories

Taconic Biosciences Launches First and Only Super Immunodeficient Mouse Models Lacking Residual Murine Fc Gamma Receptors, for Improved Antibody Therapy Assessment

Biora Therapeutics Shares Five Posters Presented at American College of Gastroenterology Annual Scientific Meeting 2022

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Oral Presentations Relating To Its LX9211 Neuropathic Pain Program At The World Brain Disorders And Neuroscience Summit 2022

Altamira Therapeutics Announces Reverse Stock Split

Veru Announces Late-Breaker Oral Presentation of Sabizabulin Treatment for Hospitalized Adults with COVID-19 on Supplemental Oxygen at Infectious Disease Week 2022

Motus GI Announces Positive Clinical Data for Pure-Vu EVS in Three Poster Presentations at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting

You may have missed

Taconic Biosciences Launches First and Only Super Immunodeficient Mouse Models Lacking Residual Murine Fc Gamma Receptors, for Improved Antibody Therapy Assessment

Biora Therapeutics Shares Five Posters Presented at American College of Gastroenterology Annual Scientific Meeting 2022

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Oral Presentations Relating To Its LX9211 Neuropathic Pain Program At The World Brain Disorders And Neuroscience Summit 2022

Ocuphire Announces Six Poster Presentations on Nyxol and APX3330 at the American Academy of Optometry Annual Meeting

Altamira Therapeutics Announces Reverse Stock Split

error: Content is protected !!