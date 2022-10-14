Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – October 18, 2022) – Oobit Technologies Pte. Ltd or “the Company”, a cryptocurrency payments gateway solution powered by blockchain, is pleased to announce the scheduled listing of its OBT utility token on the MEXC Global exchange on October 19th at 12:00PM UTC. The debut of OBT on MEXC represents the token’s first appearance on a centralized exchange (CEX), and joins its prior listing on the leading decentralized exchange (DEX) PancakeSwap.

Oobit Finalizes Listing of OBT Token on MEXC Global Cryptocurrency Exchange

OBT is a utility token that powers Oobit’s crypto payments gateway. It is designed to incentivize purchases, sales, and other financial transactions using cryptocurrencies within the Oobit ecosystem. Oobit provides many of the same functionalities offered by fiat currencies in addition to the added-value of secure storage of assets and guaranteed confidentiality of user privacy.

For users of Oobit’s payments solution, the token also offers a wide range of rewards and benefits that can be exercised within its growing ecosystem such as free and instant payments, discounted fees, and staking programs for earning additional OBT.

OBT is a deflationary ERC-20 token with a total supply of 1B. The listing on MEXC will work to guarantee the token’s liquidity while increasing accessibility for an expanding global audience of investors, users, and stakeholders. In honor of the upcoming listing, MEXC is hosting an M-Day event exclusively for futures trading and has pledged the airdrop giveaway of 375K OBT tokens to eligible participants.

Oobit is a cryptocurrency payments gateway solution powered by blockchain that launched a mobile application in April, and recently announced the formation of a commercial partnership with BookingExpert, a B2B booking and hospitality reservations platform. The MEXC listing marks another important milestone in the rollout of Oobit’s ambitious global expansion strategy.

Commenting on the MEXC listing, CEO Amram Adar stated: “We are thrilled to be taking this significant step forward with our first listing on an award-winning centralized exchange. Tapping into MEXC’s ten-million strong user base is a powerful vehicle for advancing our mission of empowering the financially underserved through our innovative crypto payments solution. MEXC is a globally recognized player and we look forward to the opportunities this listing offers the wider Oobit community. “

About Oobit

Oobit was established in 2017 with a simple aim: to increase cryptocurrency adoption in everyday life. To this end, Oobit stands at the forefront of financial services and blockchain innovation in its mission to provide an agile and user-friendly payment solution for anyone who needs to pay or get paid in crypto today. The Oobit mobile application is a core element of the broader Oobit ecosystem that includes built-in capabilities for purchasing crypto assets, cash management services, and access to a growing community of Oobit-paying individuals and businesses.

For more information please visit: www.oobit.com

About MEXC Global

Founded in 2018, MEXC Global is known as a leading centralized cryptocurrency exchange. Currently, MEXC Global caters to 10M+ users in more than 170 countries around the world. The exchange at MEXC Global is a high-performance trading engine which has been developed by experts from the banking industry and is capable of completing 1.4 million transactions per second. In 2021 MEXC Global was named the best crypto exchange in Asia by Crypto Expo Dubai.

For more information please visit: https://www.mexc.com/about

