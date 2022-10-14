OpsVerse Launches Internal Developer Platform Unifying DevOps Tools, Microservices Catalog, and Documentation

Built on top of the CNCF-incubating project Backstage, OpsVerse ONE provides a holistic view of the software delivery pipeline by bringing together tools in internal developer platform

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SaaS—OpsVerse, provider of a DevOps platform with fully-managed open source-based tools, today announced the release of OpsVerse ONE, an Internal Developer Platform (IDP) that provides a unified view of DevOps tools, microservices catalog, and documentation.

DevOps requires developers to use many tools and constantly switch among those. The OpsVerse IDP leverages open source Backstage and provides a management platform for the entire DevOps toolchain – including observability, deployment, CI/CD, security, and other tools. It provides developers with self-service and one place to pick and use the tools they need. IDP adoption is gaining momentum, taking inspiration from leading companies such as Airbnb, Spotify, and Twilio.

“With OpsVerse ONE, customers can bring their own – and other best-of-breed – tools under one roof,” said Satbir Chahal, principal engineer at OpsVerse. “We see the demand for IDP increasing with the proliferation of specialized tooling as a way to deliver self-service for developers and rationalize their overall experience.”

OpsVerse ONE is built on top of the CNCF-incubating project Backstage, making it an open platform. Other open source tools can be directly integrated into OpsVerse ONE via Backstage plugins developed by OpsVerse but also the community which includes end-users and vendors. The Backstage marketplace already features more than 80 plugins.

As part of its platform, OpsVerse provides fully-managed, open source-based DevOps tools that can run anywhere (on-premises data center, or cloud platforms Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud) in minutes. With OpsVerse’s Private SaaS framework, anyone can achieve enhanced data residency, governance, and audit controls without spending additional engineering resources. DevOps tools such as Argo CD, Backstage, Grafana, and Prometheus are pre-packaged with key configurations, templates, and integrations that allow engineers to use them immediately.

OpsVerse ONE is available now for free. Plans providing additional features and deployment options as well as support start at $9.99 per user/month. Learn more by reading the company blog.

About OpsVerse

Founded in 2021, OpsVerse is the creator of OpsVerse ONE, an IDP that unifies DevOps tools, micro services catalog and documentation. The company also offers fully-managed, open source, best-of-breed DevOps tools that can run anywhere in minutes. It allows users to take control of their DevOps pipelines with tools that offer the advantages of SaaS with the powerful flexibility of open source. With OpsVerse’s private SaaS framework, anyone can achieve enhanced data residency, governance, and audit controls without spending additional engineering resources. To learn more visit https://opsverse.io.

