Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 24.10.2022
|Orion Corporation
|NOTIFICATION
24.10.2022 at 18:30
ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 24.10.2022
|Date
|24.10.2022
|Exchange transaction
|Buy
|Share class
|ORNBV
|Amount
|20,676
|Average price/share
|42.7523
|EUR
|Highest price/share
|43.3300
|EUR
|Lowest price/share
|41.7400
|EUR
|Total price
|883,946,55
|EUR
The shares held by Orion Corporation on 24.10.2022:
|ORNBV 771,270
On behalf of Orion Corporation
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen
For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054
Attachment