Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 24.10.2022

Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

24.10.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 24.10.2022

Date 24.10.2022  
Exchange transaction Buy  
Share class ORNBV  
Amount 20,676    
Average price/share 42.7523 EUR
Highest price/share 43.3300 EUR
Lowest price/share 41.7400 EUR
Total price 883,946,55   EUR
     

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 24.10.2022:

  ORNBV 771,270  

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka         Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054

Attachment

