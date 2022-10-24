Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

24.10.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 24.10.2022

Date 24.10.2022 Exchange transaction Buy Share class ORNBV Amount 20,676 Average price/share 42.7523 EUR Highest price/share 43.3300 EUR Lowest price/share 41.7400 EUR Total price 883,946,55 EUR

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 24.10.2022:

ORNBV 771,270

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:

Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 3054

Attachment