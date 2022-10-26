ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 26.10.2022

Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

26.10.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 26.10.2022

Date 26.10.2022  
Exchange transaction Buy  
Share class ORNBV  
Amount 22,761    
Average price/share 45.2508 EUR
Highest price/share 45.6600 EUR
Lowest price/share 44.4400 EUR
Total price 1,029,953.46   EUR
     

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 26.10.2022:

  ORNBV 813,413  

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka         Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054

Attachment

Related Stories

Early treatment with Roche’s OCREVUS leads to reduced disease progression and healthcare costs; nine-year safety data reinforce favourable benefit-risk profile

Nykode Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Positive Immunogenicity Results from Phase 1/2a Study of VB10.NEO, an Individualized Therapeutic Cancer Vaccine, at the Neoantigen-Based Therapies Summit

Intrommune Therapeutics Completes Enrollment in the Phase 1 OMEGA Study for Peanut Allergy

Lifestyle changes and nutritional supplements improve the Cap-Score™ and male fertility

NHS Medical Director for Specialised Services Calls New Laser Technology for Epilepsy “Game-Changing Breakthrough”

G1 Therapeutics Announces Investigator Initiated Study of Trilaciclib and Lurbinectedin in Patients with Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer

You may have missed

Top 10 Marketing Agency Metrics To Measure

Early treatment with Roche’s OCREVUS leads to reduced disease progression and healthcare costs; nine-year safety data reinforce favourable benefit-risk profile

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 26.10.2022

Nykode Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Positive Immunogenicity Results from Phase 1/2a Study of VB10.NEO, an Individualized Therapeutic Cancer Vaccine, at the Neoantigen-Based Therapies Summit

Intrommune Therapeutics Completes Enrollment in the Phase 1 OMEGA Study for Peanut Allergy

error: Content is protected !!