|Orion Corporation
|NOTIFICATION
27.10.2022 at 18:30
ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 27.10.2022
|Date
|27.10.2022
|Exchange transaction
|Buy
|Share class
|ORNBV
|Amount
|21,100
|Average price/share
|45.3077
|EUR
|Highest price/share
|45.9600
|EUR
|Lowest price/share
|44.6100
|EUR
|Total price
|955,992.47
|EUR
The shares held by Orion Corporation on 27.10.2022:
|ORNBV 834,513
On behalf of Orion Corporation
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen
