Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 27.10.2022

Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

 

27.10.2022 at 18:30

 

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 27.10.2022

 

Date 27.10.2022  
Exchange transaction Buy  
Share class ORNBV  
Amount 21,100  
Average price/share 45.3077 EUR
Highest price/share 45.9600 EUR
Lowest price/share 44.6100 EUR
Total price 955,992.47 EUR
     

 

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 27.10.2022:

  ORNBV 834,513  

 

 

On behalf of Orion Corporation

 

 

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

 

 

Antti Salakka        Janne Tiihonen

 

 

For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054

 

Attachment

