Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 28.10.2022
|Orion Corporation
|NOTIFICATION
28.10.2022 at 18:30
|Date
|28.10.2022
|Exchange transaction
|Buy
|Share class
|ORNBV
|Amount
|16,828
|Average price/share
|45.3980
|EUR
|Highest price/share
|45.8600
|EUR
|Lowest price/share
|44.7400
|EUR
|Total price
|763,957.54
|EUR
The shares held by Orion Corporation on 28.10.2022:
|ORNBV 851,341
On behalf of Orion Corporation
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen
For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054
Attachment