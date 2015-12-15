Pacer ETFs Announces Index Changes and Fund Name Changes for Sector Real Estate Funds

MALVERN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pacer ETFs announces that, effective as of October 31, 2022, Pacer Advisors, Inc. has accepted the termination by Kelly Benchmark Indexes of its services as the Index Provider of the Kelly Industrial Real Estate Index and the Kelly Data Center & Tech Infrastructure Index.

Accordingly, effective as of November 1, 2022 (the “Index Change Date”), each Fund’s name will change to the Pacer Industrial Real Estate ETF and the Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF, respectively.

The Pacer Industrial Real Estate ETF will seek to track a new underlying index, the Solactive GPR Industrial Real Estate Index, instead of the Kelly Industrial Real Estate Index and, consequently, the Fund’s investment objective and related investment strategies will change to reflect the Fund’s new underlying index.

The Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF will seek to track a new underlying index, the Solactive GPR Data & Infrastructure Real Estate Index, instead of the Kelly Data Center & Tech Infrastructure Index and the Fund’s investment objective and related investment strategies will change to reflect the Fund’s new underlying index.

The ticker symbols for each Fund will remain the same.

For more information on Pacer ETFs, please visit PacerETFs.com.

For more information about the index change, please review the prospectus.

About Pacer ETFs

Pacer ETFs is a strategy-driven exchange-traded fund provider with 45 ETFs and over $16 billion in assets under management, as of October 13, 2022. Pacer ETFs is focused on addressing investors’ needs through its six fund families, the Pacer Trendpilot® Series, Pacer Cash Cows Index® Series, Pacer Custom ETF Series, Pacer Thematic ETF Series, Pacer Factor ETF Series and Pacer Swan SOS ETF Series.

For more information, please visit PacerETFs.com.

Disclosures

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A copy may be obtained by visiting www.paceretfs.com or calling 1-877-337-0500. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

An investment in the Funds is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of principal. Pacer ETF shares may be bought and sold on an exchange through a brokerage account. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce investment returns. There can be no assurance that an active trading market for ETF shares will be developed or maintained. The risks associated with this fund are detailed in the prospectus and could include factors such as calculation methodology risk, concentration in real estate risk, currency exchange rate risk, equity market risk, ETF risks, foreign securities risk, geographic concentration risk, international operations risk, large and mid-capitalization investing risk, limited operating history, non-diversification risk, passive investment risk, real estate companies risk, REIT investment risk, small capitalization companies risk, tax risk, tracking risk, and/or special risks of exchange traded funds.

NOT FDIC INSURED | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT BANK GUARANTEED

Distributor: Pacer Financial, Inc., member FINRA, SIPC, an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc.

