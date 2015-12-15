Parade Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Financial Highlights:

Q322 consolidated revenue US$151.04 million, compared with US$191.72 million in the year-ago quarter

Q322 consolidated net income US$32.64 million; Basic and Fully diluted after-tax EPS US$0.41 (NT$12.38) and US$0.40 (NT$12.21), respectively

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taipei Exchange: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface IC supplier, today announced financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2022 ended September 30, 2022, and provided guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Consolidated revenue was US$151.04 million and consolidated net income was US$32.64 million. Basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share (“EPS”) were US$0.41 (NT$12.38) and US$0.40 (NT$12.21), respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue US$191.72 million and consolidated net income of US$53.34 million, or US$0.67 (NT$18.71) and US$0.66 (NT$18.34) per basic and fully diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

In US dollars, the third quarter of 2022 consolidated revenue decreased 30.30% sequentially and was down 21.22% year-over-year.

The gross profit in the third quarter of 2022 was US$68.37 million, representing a decrease of 33.20% from the previous quarter and a decrease of 27.37% compared to the same quarter of last year.

On September 14, 2022, Parade announced redriver additions to its portfolio of HDMI™ 2.1/2.0 interface and signal conditioning devices. The new PS8219 HDMI 2.1 redriver and PS8210 HDMI 2.0 redriver are pin compatible with the PS8419 HDMI 2.1 retimer currently in high-volume production. The PS8419/P8219/PS8210 pin compatibility provides OEMs with the ability to quickly switch between the retimer option for best performance and the redriver option for lowest power in less challenging signaling environments. This greatly lowers the risk to OEMs for a PCB redesign at a later time, due to compliance or production issues, offering improved time-to-market for end products.

On September 7, 2022, Parade announced the availability of the PS8570 PCI Express 4.0 16Gbps linear redriver for PC, server and datacenter applications. The PS8570 features a quad-channel unidirectional linear redriver with a 2×2 crossbar switch. The PS8570 is fully compliant with the PCI Express 4.0 specification. The PS8570 features the industry’s lowest operating power for a PCIe 4 linear redriver. OEMs can enable PCIe 4 16Gbps support for power-sensitive mobile devices. The 2×2 crossbar switch allows for flexible interconnect configurations for high performance systems.

Based on current business outlook, Parade is providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022:

Revenue: US$100.0 ~110.0 Million

Gross Margin: 43.5% ~47.5%

Operating Expense: US$29.0 ~32.0 Million

The financial figures detailed above for the third quarter of 2022 have been reviewed by independent accountants.

About Parade Technologies, Ltd.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of popular display and high-speed interface standards used in computers, consumer electronics and display panels. The fabless semiconductor company was founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei Exchange (“TPEx”) in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade’s portfolio of IC products serves the growing demand for HDMI™, DisplayPort™, SATA, and USB ICs for display, storage and interface applications.

In addition to being a technology innovator, Parade is an active participant and leader in industry standards-setting organizations. Parade Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned US-based subsidiary of Parade Technologies, Ltd., is a member of VESA (Video Electronics Standard Association). Parade Technologies, Inc. has made key contributions to the development of VESA’s DisplayPort™ digital video interface standard.

Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that provide unique system capabilities. Many of the company’s devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior system signal integrity, advanced system integration and enhanced power efficiency. As a result of the company’s “standards-plus” design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. and Subsidiaries.

The reader is advised that these consolidated financial statements have been prepared originally in NT$ and conformed with the adoption of IFRSs. In the event of any differences between NT$ and US$ version, the NT$ version shall prevail.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Nine Months ended Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Nine Months ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue 151,044 216,699 151,044 191,718 578,466 520,079 4,591,744 6,383,951 4,591,744 5,341,284 16,873,838 14,588,526 Cost of goods sold 82,671 114,340 82,671 97,582 306,959 273,460 2,513,211 3,368,457 2,513,211 2,718,646 8,959,119 7,672,505 Gross profit 68,373 102,359 68,373 94,136 271,507 246,619 2,078,533 3,015,494 2,078,533 2,622,638 7,914,719 6,916,021 Research & development expenses 21,090 21,483 21,090 19,875 63,799 56,466 641,148 632,873 641,148 553,710 1,868,145 1,584,348 Sales & marketing expenses 7,285 7,907 7,285 8,496 23,406 23,698 221,477 232,925 221,477 236,709 684,313 664,749 General & administrative expenses 5,327 6,549 5,327 6,322 18,325 17,206 161,917 192,942 161,917 176,126 535,367 482,619 Total operating expenses 33,702 35,939 33,702 34,693 105,530 97,370 1,024,542 1,058,740 1,024,542 966,545 3,087,825 2,731,716 Operating income 34,671 66,420 34,671 59,443 165,977 149,249 1,053,991 1,956,754 1,053,991 1,656,093 4,826,894 4,184,305 Non-operating income and (expenses) 1,185 566 1,185 (46 ) 1,721 (580 ) 36,031 16,662 36,031 (1,310 ) 51,868 (16,404 ) Income before income taxes 35,856 66,986 35,856 59,397 167,698 148,669 1,090,022 1,973,416 1,090,022 1,654,783 4,878,762 4,167,901 Income tax expense 3,216 6,049 3,216 6,060 14,934 13,828 97,771 178,193 97,771 168,809 434,653 387,242 Net income 32,640 60,937 32,640 53,337 152,764 134,841 992,251 1,795,223 992,251 1,485,974 4,444,109 3,780,659 EPS – Basic (In Dollar) $ 0.41 $ 0.76 $ 0.41 $ 0.67 $ 1.92 $ 1.71 $ 12.38 $ 22.51 $ 12.38 $ 18.71 $ 55.74 $ 47.85 Shares used in computing EPS-Basic (In thousands) 80,182 79,766 80,182 79,424 79,731 79,004 80,182 79,766 80,182 79,424 79,731 79,004 EPS – Diluted (In Dollar) $ 0.40 $ 0.75 $ 0.40 $ 0.66 $ 1.88 $ 1.67 $ 12.21 $ 22.18 $ 12.21 $ 18.34 $ 54.69 $ 46.74 Shares used in computing EPS-Diluted (In thousands) 81,272 80,951 81,272 81,021 81,257 80,895 81,272 80,951 81,272 81,021 81,257 80,895

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 and 2021 USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Current assets Cash & cash equivalents 294,933 308,491 9,364,118 8,591,470 Accounts receivable, net 53,497 62,250 1,698,539 1,733,665 Inventories, net 134,277 64,104 4,263,286 1,785,302 Other current assets 22,471 15,366 713,475 427,938 Total current assets 505,178 450,211 16,039,418 12,538,375 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 17,033 17,814 540,799 496,115 Right-of-use assets 6,188 9,236 196,468 257,237 Intangible assets 104,853 112,376 3,329,058 3,129,677 Deferred income tax assets 10,686 7,832 339,269 218,126 Other non-current assets 152,838 73,747 4,852,598 2,053,842 Total non-current assets 291,598 221,005 9,258,192 6,154,997 Total Assets 796,776 671,216 25,297,610 18,693,372 Current Liabilities Accounts payable 34,659 33,820 1,100,435 941,895 Other payables 36,724 37,403 1,165,986 1,041,667 Current income tax liabilities 33,537 26,318 1,064,782 732,965 Lease liabilities – current 2,865 3,527 90,960 98,228 Other current liabilities 21,004 7,047 666,878 196,229 Total current liabilities 128,789 108,115 4,089,041 3,010,984 Non-current Liabilities Lease liabilities – non-current 3,323 5,709 105,508 159,009 Total non-current liabilities 3,323 5,709 105,508 159,009 Equity Ordinary shares 26,742 26,636 811,962 808,705 Capital reserves 137,941 142,192 4,186,139 4,276,273 Retained earnings 538,566 421,199 15,941,317 12,653,796 Other equity (16,777 ) (27,680 ) 769,771 (2,076,222 ) Treasury shares (21,808 ) (4,955 ) (606,128 ) (139,173 ) Total equity 664,664 557,392 21,103,061 15,523,379 Total liabilities and equity 796,776 671,216 25,297,610 18,693,372

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 and 2021 USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Income before income tax for the period 167,698 148,669 4,878,762 4,167,901 Depreciation and amortization (including the right-of-use assets) 16,549 19,481 484,542 546,811 Loss on disposal of equipment 1 86 35 2,417 Share-based compensation cost 24,725 19,690 728,543 572,649 Interest income (819 ) (74 ) (24,720 ) (2,070 ) Income and expenses having no effect on cash flows 40,456 39,183 1,188,400 1,119,807 Accounts receivable (3,114 ) (6,817 ) (98,886 ) (189,863 ) Inventories (58,498 ) (7,397 ) (1,857,313 ) (206,015 ) Other current assets (34,338 ) (10,665 ) (993,127 ) (301,292 ) Net changes in assets relating to operating activities (95,950 ) (24,879 ) (2,949,326 ) (697,170 ) Accounts payable (6,187 ) (9,750 ) (196,425 ) (271,537 ) Other payables (12,816 ) 3,258 (406,910 ) 90,749 Other current liabilities 10,960 1,422 347,992 39,613 Net changes in liabilities relating to operating activities (8,043 ) (5,070 ) (255,343 ) (141,175 ) Cash provided by operations 104,161 157,903 2,862,493 4,449,363 Interest received 819 74 24,720 2,070 Income taxes paid (1,313 ) (3,952 ) (38,444 ) (110,944 ) Income taxes received 19 2 565 52 Net cash generated from operating activities 103,686 154,027 2,849,334 4,340,541 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of equipment (5,042 ) (9,205 ) (147,620 ) (258,385 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (61 ) (147 ) (1,797 ) (4,119 ) Increase in refundable deposits (72,066 ) (66,264 ) (2,288,095 ) (1,845,447 ) Increase in other prepayments (8,777 ) (5,383 ) (256,987 ) (151,088 ) Net cash used in investing activities (85,946 ) (80,999 ) (2,694,499 ) (2,259,039 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options 2,448 196 71,665 5,492 Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities (2,651 ) (2,783 ) (77,636 ) (78,118 ) Purchase of treasury shares – (10,038 ) – (281,882 ) Treasury shares reissued to employees 34,533 11,052 959,141 310,416 Distribution of cash dividends (93,720 ) (59,474 ) (2,622,127 ) (1,752,708 ) Cash dividend regain from canceled share-based compensation 63 42 1,870 1,269 Net cash used in financing activities (59,327 ) (61,005 ) (1,667,087 ) (1,795,531 ) Effect of exchange rate changes 4,087 (2,678 ) 1,674,627 (214,180 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (37,500 ) 9,345 162,375 71,791 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 332,433 299,146 9,201,743 8,519,679 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 294,933 308,491 9,364,118 8,591,470

