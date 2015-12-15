PCHS Token (PCHS) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – October 29, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed PCHS Token (PCHS) on October 28, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PCHS/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, Pet Care Helper Solution helps its users take care of their pets by matching with helpers within its platform, while providing incentives in cryptocurrency. Its native token PCHS Token (PCHS) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on October 28, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Pet Care Helper Solution

Currently, there are a lot of companion animals not only in Korea but also around the world. Compared to living with pets and experiencing various experiences, there is not enough infrastructure to systematically accommodate this craze. The Pet Care Helper Solution (PCHS) starts with one solution to that infrastructure.

PCHS wants to help users take care of their pets. It focuses on caring for pets to suit the needs of different pet owners. Since pets have a genetic history of living outside, they must consume that stress and energy by going out for a walk. However, in modern society, there are many companion animals who are not able to do this easily. That’s why PCHS solves it in a proxy way through matching with helpers within its platform.

Smart contract-based incentives can help create autonomous ecosystem activities and users. Through blockchain technology, fair and lasting rewards can be provided to all participants participating in the platform. The off-chain smart contract function built into the protocol is used to confirm and store service usage and helper actions. PCHS utilizes smart contract technology in the production of pet care content and token rewards.

In addition, PCHS also utilizes IPFS, a complete peer-to-peer network, to help securely store content made within the ecosystem. The decentralized anonymous storage protocol IPFS combined with blockchain will provide PCHS unprecedented security.

About PCHS Token

The PCHS Token (PCHS) is a token that will be used for all transactions in the pet care ecosystem that will be created based on the app service. And the solution proposed by PCHS can also be used by participants to enjoy the services of affiliates that will be introduced later.

Based on ERC-20, PCHS has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 30% is provided for token sale, 25% is allocated for the ecosystem, 15% is allocated to the team, 10% is provided for reward pool, 10% is allocated to advisors and partners, and the remaining 10% is reserved.

The PCHS token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on October 28, 2022, investors who are interested in the Pet Care Helper Solution investment can easily buy and sell PCHS token on LBank Exchange right now.

