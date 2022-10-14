Phenom Recognized as a Strategic Challenger in Fosway’s 2022 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success

Position reinforces the Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform’s proven performance in meeting employee experience, engagement and development demands across EMEA





LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EmployeeExperience—Phenom, the global leader in Intelligent Talent Experience, has been named a Strategic Challenger in the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success. Fosway identifies Strategic Challengers as companies that provide a rich and broad set of capabilities that meet the needs of complex, global enterprise customers, more so than most other solutions on the grid.

This recognition solidifies Phenom’s continued commitment to helping enterprises upskill and develop employees through an AI-powered talent marketplace that seamlessly matches talent with the right opportunities based on skills and competencies, experience, interests, location and career aspirations. This is done through:

Career Pathing : Help employees discover their next internal career move and the skills needed to get there.

: Help employees discover their next internal career move and the skills needed to get there. Workforce Intelligence : Identify skill and competency gaps and insights at the enterprise level and within each department.

: Identify skill and competency gaps and insights at the enterprise level and within each department. Learning and Development : Educate internal talent with personalised courses to support upskilling and reskilling based on their projected career paths.

: Educate internal talent with personalised courses to support upskilling and reskilling based on their projected career paths. Mentoring : Empower and support employees throughout their career journey by connecting them with best-fit mentors.

: Empower and support employees throughout their career journey by connecting them with best-fit mentors. Gigs : Provide real-world experience through short-term work and project-based tasks that allow employees to develop their skills.

: Provide real-world experience through short-term work and project-based tasks that allow employees to develop their skills. Employee Resource Groups: Foster engagement, community, and a sense of belonging.

Foster engagement, community, and a sense of belonging. Referrals: Source talent faster, encouraging employees to share open roles with their personal and professional networks.

“The ability to identify skills and talent and connect them to current and future opportunities is becoming a game changer for organisations as they look to rapidly reskill employees,” said David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group. “Phenom continues to innovate in this space, turning data into actionable insights that help transform the employee experience.”

“In every industry, the strongest companies are investing in employee growth,” said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and co-founder of Phenom. “The speed at which enterprises can understand skill and competency supply and demand — then quickly upskill and reskill employees — will determine efficiency and profitability for the business. With Intelligent Talent Experience, organizations are evolving and retaining their people, while delivering amazing experiences.”

Phenom’s placement also complements their two-year positioning as a Strategic Leader in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition, showcasing the end-to-end benefits of using their full Intelligent Talent Experience platform. Over 500 global and diverse companies are using the Phenom platform to help:

Candidates find and choose the right job faster.

Employees develop their skills and evolve.

Recruiters become wildly productive.

Managers build stronger-performing teams.

HR align employee development with company goals.

HRIS create a holistic tech infrastructure through seamless integrations.

To learn more about Phenom’s Strategic Challenger position, visit the blog.

To see Fosway’s full analysis, view the 2022 9-grid™.

About Phenom

Phenom has a purpose of helping a billion people find the right job. Through AI-powered talent experiences, employers are using Phenom to hire employees faster, develop them to their full potential, and retain them longer. The Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform seamlessly connects candidates, employees, recruiters, hiring managers, HR and HRIS — empowering over 500 diverse and global enterprises with innovative products including Phenom Career Site, Chatbot, CMS, CRM, AI Scheduling, Video Assessments, Campaigns, University Recruiting, Talent Marketplace, Career Pathing, Gigs, Mentoring, and Referrals.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies (3 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology’s Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), Business Intelligence Group’s Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (2021 & 2022), and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

About Fosway Group

Fosway Group is Europe’s #1 HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organizations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from the Fosway’s Corporate Research Network of over 250 customer organizations.

Visit the Fosway website at https://www.fosway.com/9-grid/ for more information on Fosway Group’s 9-Grid™.

Contacts

Media:



Jennifer Lyons



Director, Global Communications



267-379-5066



[email protected]