Phosphorus and Mission Critical Systems Announce New Partnership to Deliver xIoT Security to US Enterprises

New reseller agreement further broadens Phosphorus’s sales channels throughout the US

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phosphorus, the leading provider of advanced and full-scope security for the extended Internet of Things (xIoT), today announced a partnership with Mission Critical Systems. The information technology security reseller and integrator will act as a value-added reseller (VAR) for Phosphorus in the US market.

The new partnership will see the two companies jointly delivering a new generation of xIoT security solutions in the US to meet growing enterprise demand for xIoT attack surface management and remediation capabilities.

“We are excited to join forces with Mission Critical Systems to deliver important xIoT security solutions so that companies can prevent a wide range of serious threats to their IoT, OT and network devices,” said Kal Gajera, Director of North America Channels at Phosphorus. “Mission Critical is a trusted reseller with a strong reputation and we will work closely with their team to integrate our xIoT attack surface management platform into companies’ existing security solutions.”

Phosphorus’s Extended Enterprise xIoT Security Platform is the world’s first and only automated security platform capable of delivering xIoT Attack Surface Management, xIoT Hardening and Remediation, and xIoT Detection and Response across the full range of IoT, OT, and Network-connected devices—spanning both new and legacy devices. This enables large organizations to scale xIoT technologies (which can amount to millions of devices per organization) without having to add any additional employees to secure them.

For more information about Phosphorus, go to www.phosphorus.io or visit Phosphorus and its Mobile xIoT Security Lab at upcoming security conferences, including CircleCityCon and S4x23.

ABOUT PHOSPHORUS

Phosphorus Cybersecurity® is the leading xTended Security of Things™ platform designed to secure the rapidly growing and often unmonitored Things across the enterprise xIoT landscape. Our Extended Enterprise xIoT Security Platform delivers Attack Surface Management, Hardening & Remediation, and Detection & Response to bring enterprise xIoT security to every cyber-physical Thing in your enterprise environment. With unrivaled xIoT discovery and posture assessment, Phosphorus automates the remediation of the biggest IoT, OT, and Network device vulnerabilities—including unknown and inaccurate asset inventory, out-of-date firmware, default credentials, risky configurations, and out-of-date certificates. Follow Phosphorus on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube, and learn more at www.phosphorus.io.

ABOUT MISSION CRITICAL SYSTEMS

Mission Critical Systems is a leading Information Technology Security Solutions Integrator focused on IT/OT/IoT security solutions. Our mission is to provide best-in-breed data and network security products and expert services that will reduce our clients’ exposure to information theft and destruction. With offices in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Atlanta, Georgia, we have been providing top quality security products and consulting services throughout the Southeast United States and the Caribbean since 1997. www.missioncriticalsystems.com

