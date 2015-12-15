PowerSchool Earns 2022 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius

PowerSchool recognized for exceptional social responsibility

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, was recognized by TrustRadius with a 2022 Tech Cares Award. This annual award celebrates companies that have gone ‘above and beyond’ to support their employees, customers, communities, and the environment through community engagement initiatives, diversity and inclusion programs, environmental sustainability, and more.

“Our steadfast commitment to serving educators and students guides our Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) philosophy,” said Eric Shander, Chief Financial Officer at PowerSchool. “We are proud to be recognized with a Tech Cares Award for the work we do to ensure that students are able to realize their full potential, in their own way.”

To qualify for the Tech Cares Award, each nominated technology company was required to demonstrate exceptional social responsibility in 2022. Key areas evaluated by TrustRadius included:

Volunteerism

Robust Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs

Charitable donations and fundraising

Workplace culture, including model support for in-office and remote employees

Demonstrable support for environmental sustainability

Since 2021, PowerSchool has instituted several initiatives as part of its ESG commitments including:

PowerSchool Education Fund : A $1M+ multi-initiative fund, designed to tackle critical issues in the education ecosystem, including the national teacher shortage, the diversity gap, and access to education technology and resources. Additionally, as part of this fund, PowerSchool partnered with Robert F. Smith and Vista Equity to provide a $1.3 million total donation to DonorsChoose to address classroom equity challenges in predominantly Black schools across ten states.

A $1M+ multi-initiative fund, designed to tackle critical issues in the education ecosystem, including the national teacher shortage, the diversity gap, and access to education technology and resources. Additionally, as part of this fund, PowerSchool partnered with Robert F. Smith and Vista Equity to provide a $1.3 million total donation to DonorsChoose to address classroom equity challenges in predominantly Black schools across ten states. Volunteer Impact Program: A multi-program initiative that leverages internal talent to drive social impact via year-round formal opportunities for employees to engage in meaningful, paid-time-off volunteer opportunities.

A multi-program initiative that leverages internal talent to drive social impact via year-round formal opportunities for employees to engage in meaningful, paid-time-off volunteer opportunities. Workforce Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DE&I) Program: This program supports the diversity of the workforce through 8+ employee resource groups (ERGs) advocating for employees from multiple backgrounds and identities. Through this and other DE&I efforts, PowerSchool continues to prioritize gender equality with over 41% of women represented in its total workforce, and 44% in management roles in the US.

This program supports the diversity of the workforce through 8+ employee resource groups (ERGs) advocating for employees from multiple backgrounds and identities. Through this and other DE&I efforts, PowerSchool continues to prioritize gender equality with over 41% of women represented in its total workforce, and 44% in management roles in the US. PowerHealth Wellness Program: This program connects employees to educational programs and resources to support the financial, mental, and physical well-being of every employee.

For more information about TrustRadius’ Tech Cares Award and the full list of recipients, click here.

To learn more about PowerSchool’s social and environmental responsibility efforts, check out PowerSchool’s 2021 ESG Report.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments, and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

Contacts

WE Communications for PowerSchool



[email protected]

(503) 443-7155