Previously Starfleet Innotech Subsidiary Epiphany Cafe Named Finalist in Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards

Hamilton, New Zealand–(Newsfile Corp. – October 3, 2022) – Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTC Pink: SFIO) subsidiary, Epiphany Cafe today announced that the multi-awarded cafe business has been named a finalist at the 2022 Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards in two categories: Franchisee of the Year (Small Business) and Franchise System of the Year (Excellence in Sustainability).

Now in their 27th year, the Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards have recognized and celebrated franchising success across and beyond New Zealand since 1995. In selecting category finalists, awards judges look for excellence across financials, employee growth and development, recognition, growth of the franchise network, new systems, outstanding delivery performance, and feedback. Previously in 2018, Epiphany Cafe was named the Best Emerging Franchise System of the Year, and was also a finalist in the Community Involvement Franchise of the Year category.

Epiphany Cafe has long been recognized for both its products and its systems as a leading franchising business growing across New Zealand, the Asia-Pacific, and soon North America. These awards illustrate Epiphany Cafe’s commitment to sustainable practices and franchisee success-a commitment that parent company Starfleet Innotech supports through efforts in continuous innovation and strategic partnerships. Since its founding in 2016, Epiphany Cafe has grown to roughly 70 mini-kiosks, store-within-a-store outlets, mall kiosks, and light-cooking cafés.

The Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards Gala Dinner will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Cordis Hotel in Auckland, New Zealand.

About Starfleet Innotech, Inc.

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTC Pink: SFIO) is a global investment holding company focused on innovation through disruptive collaborations across its three key industries: Food and Beverage (F&B), Real Estate, and Technology. With a strong presence across New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and the Philippines, SFIO makes strategic investments in high-growth businesses, building synergies across its diverse portfolio to provide maximum shareholder value. Guided by tradition, driven by innovation, and enabled by collaboration-SFIO is on a hyper-growth path to build a thriving global business ecosystem, shaping the futures of its core industries.

