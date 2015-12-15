Primergy Solar Signs Sole Battery Supply Agreement with CATL for the Monumental 690 MW Gemini Solar + Storage Project

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Primergy Solar LLC (Primergy), a leading developer, owner and operator of utility and distributed scale solar and storage, announces today that it has entered a sole battery supply agreement with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), a global leader in new energy innovative technologies, for the record breaking US$1.2 billion Gemini Solar+Storage Project outside of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Once completed, Gemini will be one of the largest operational solar + storage projects in the U.S. with a 690 MWac/966 MWdc solar array and 1,416 MWh storage capability. Earlier this year, Primergy completed a comprehensive and detailed procurement process and selected several globally leading equipment suppliers and construction partners for the Gemini project.

“With Primergy’s industry-seasoned team, their in-house capability in development, construction and management of long-term assets and CATL’s innovative battery technologies,” said Tan Libin, vice president of CATL. “We believe our cooperation on the Gemini Solar Project will set a great example for large-scale electrochemical energy storage applications, thus promoting global drive towards carbon neutrality.”

Primergy designed an innovative DC coupled system for the Gemini project, which will maximize efficiency from the teaming of the solar array with the CATL storage system. CATL will supply Primergy Solar with EnerOne, a modular outdoor liquid cooling battery energy storage system that features long service life, high integration, and high degree of safety. With a cycle life of up to 10,000 cycles, the LFP-based battery product will contribute to the safe and reliable operation of the Gemini project. Primergy selected the EnerOne solution for Gemini because it utilizes advanced lithium phosphate chemistry which meets Primergy’s requirements for safe and reliable operations at its sites.

“CATL is a technology leader in the battery industry, and we are pleased to partner with them on the Gemini Project and showcase CATL’s advanced EnerOne storage solution,” said Ty Daul, Chief Executive Officer. “The future of our country’s energy reliability and resiliency relies on the mass deployment of battery storage capacity that can supply consistent power back into the grid when it’s needed most. Together with CATL, we are building a market leading and highly sophisticated battery storage system that can capture surplus solar power during the day and store it for use in the early evening after the sunsets in Nevada.”

For more information on Primergy, please visit https://www.primergysolar.com/. For more information about the Gemini project, including simulations of the final project and detail on our environmental resource management, please visit www.primergygemini.com.

About Primergy



Primergy Solar, LLC (https://www.primergysolar.com) is a developer, owner and operator focused on both distributed and utility scale solar PV and battery storage projects in North America with portfolios of over 8 GW of solar and battery energy storage projects in development, construction and operations in 17 different states. Primergy features a diverse and talented team with decades of experience in renewables project development, financing, construction, and operations. Primergy is a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners and represents Quinbrook’s principal solar and solar plus energy storage investment platform in North America.

About CATL



Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) is a global leader in new energy technology innovation, committed to providing premier solutions and services for new energy applications worldwide. In June 2018, the company went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code 300750. According to SNE Research, in the year 2021, CATL’s EV battery consumption volume ranked No. 1 in the world for five consecutive years, and it ranked first in the market share of global energy storage battery production. CATL also enjoys wide recognition by global OEM partners. To achieve the goal of realizing fossil fuel replacement in stationary and mobile energy systems with highly efficient electrical power systems that are generated through advanced batteries and renewable energy and promote the integrated innovation of market applications with electrification and intelligentization, CATL maintains continuous innovation in four dimensions including material and electrochemistry system, structure system, extreme manufacturing and business models. For more information, please visit http://www.catl.com

